Leeds United are reportedly emerging as a 'surprise' contender to sign Mike Tresor from Championship rivals Burnley, according to Voetbal Nieuws via Sport Witness.

Tresor has spent the bulk of the current season on the sidelines, having been absent with an injury from August to January. His only appearance of the campaign thus far came against Reading in the FA Cup, but in the two games Burnley have played since then, Tresor has once again been absent from the team.

It would appear that Leeds have emerged as a potential destination for Tresor, who Burnley are reportedly keen to get rid of in the current transfer window having spent £16m to sign him last summer. Though it would see the Belgian remain in the Championship, he would be moving to a side that, like Burnley, are battling to return to the Premier League.

Leeds Eyeing Move for Tresor

Other clubs are also keen

With Tresor’s evident injury problems, however, it is not yet clear whether that would serve as a deterrent to the Whites,

if manager Daniel Farke is to give the green light for a signing.

Leeds have one of the better teams in the Championship, but that is not to say that the Whites will not look to recruit any bodies this month. Brenden Aaronson is the club's sole, natural number 10, so the 49ers will be exploring options for depth in that area.

Tresor's versatility as both a winger and number ten make him appealing for the Whites. The West Yorkshire side already have Largie Ramazani, Manor Solomon, Willy Gnonto and Dan James as wing options within their team and it is hard to imagine that Tresor would do enough to displace any of that quartet, who have all enjoyed strong campaigns.

Mike Tresor 23/24 Stats for Burnley Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 16 0 0 League Cup 2 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 0

Not only that, but any impact that Tresor could hypothetically make would be entirely dependent on his fitness.

Anderlecht, Ajax and KAA Gent have all been touted as potential destinations for Tresor, meaning Leeds may need to make a quick decision on whether they want him as part of their squad.

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 22/01/2025)