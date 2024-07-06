Highlights Leeds United have set their sights on welcoming three fresh faces to Elland Road in the aftermath of seeing Archie Gray head through the exit door.

There is ongoing uncertainty over whether Crysencio Summerville will remain in his current surroundings after gaining Premier League interest.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs understands that Leeds boss Daniel Farke has pinpointed a trio of positions he is keen to strengthen.

Leeds United are eyeing three new signings during the remainder of the summer transfer window as they look to bounce back from the disappointment of missing out on an immediate return to the Premier League, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After falling short in the battle for promotion to the top flight, the Whites are anticipating a busy period of activity, with several departures expected.

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signing of Leeds academy graduate Archie Gray earlier this week, and Jacobs suggests the north Londoners are preparing to utilise the 18-year-old in midfield despite him impressing at right-back for his former club during the 2023/24 campaign.

Midfielder Marc Roca and winger Luis Sinisterra have also left on permanent deals, while the futures of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto remain uncertain.

The two wingers are being eyed by several clubs this summer, with Summerville attracting interest from the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Crysencio Summerville grabbed a brace of goals in four Championship appearances during the 2023/24 campaign, but he was unable to go on and seal a hat-trick on each occasion

Jacobs suggests that Summerville’s departure could push Leeds to look for a new attacker, as they eye three signings, including a wide player, a striker, and a right-back to replace Gray.

A key player for the Whites last season, Summerville was voted the Championship player of the season after scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists for Daniel Farke’s side in the competition.

Jacobs: Whites Have Earmarked Trio of Areas to Bolster

Summerville future remains uncertain

Respected journalist Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has suggested that Leeds will be active in the market, while their summer plans could depend on Summerville’s future at Elland Road:

“Leeds will now be looking for a wide player and a striker, and that will become even more pertinent if Crysencio Summerville departs. They could also be in the market for another right-back as well. “It's interesting with Archie Gray because he was playing right-back for Leeds, but my understanding is that Tottenham are looking at him in midfield as well, and he can obviously play in both positions. “Now we're into a new financial year, I think Leeds will be active in the market. They would still like to bring in two or three players between now and when the window shuts.”

Summerville, who joined Leeds in 2020 from Feyenoord, has enjoyed a breakthrough season for the Whites, leading to interest from several Premier League clubs.

Last month, the 22-year-old was heavily linked with Chelsea and Liverpool, while Brighton & Hove Albion have emerged as a viable destination too.

The Seagulls have reportedly started initial talks with Leeds to sign the Dutchman, who could be available for around £35million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brighton are ‘going very strong’ on Summerville and will be hoping to reach an agreement in the coming weeks, as Liverpool and Chelsea are yet to start concrete negotiations.

Crysencio Summerville Leeds United Stats (2023-24) Competition Appearances Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 Carabao Cup 1 0 0

Related Exclusive: Leeds Keen on Second Spurs Player After Joe Rodon Leeds United are set to see Archie Gray depart for Tottenham, but Joe Rodon will go the other way and they want another star to follow

Cresswell Set for Elland Road Exit

Toulouse have revived their interest

Leeds defender Charlie Cresswell is set to join French side Toulouse, according to BBC journalist Adam Pope.

The England Under-21 international saw his move to Ligue 1 collapse last month after failing to find an agreement over personal terms, but now Toulouse have revived their interest, it has been suggested.

Negotiations have reportedly restarted ‘to push the deal over the line’ as Toulouse are now looking to win the battle for Cresswell, who has also been eyed by several Championship clubs.

The 21-year-old struggled for playing time under Farke last season, racking up just 315 minutes of senior action across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-07-24.