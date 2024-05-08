Highlights Crysencio Summerville's outstanding season at Leeds earned him links to Liverpool and more - but he may leave if Leeds fail to gain promotion.

His Player of the Season award amped up interest and so Leeds may face a battle to keep him amid offers.

Leeds might struggle to retain Summerville but his loyalty throughout the season may continue to be a positive factor.

Crysencio Summerville has enjoyed an outstanding breakthrough season at Leeds United this year with a series of superb displays in the second tier; and after winning the Championship Player of the Season award last month, the Dutchman has earned links to the likes of Liverpool and more. And Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that whilst the winger won't kick up a fuss in terms of leaving, failure to secure promotion could leave Leeds battling to keep their star man.

19 goals and nine assists in just 43 games meant Summerville was the catalyst to fire Leeds up to the upper echelons of the division after a slow start under Daniel Farke, and at one point it looked as though they would gain automatic promotion. But just four points from their final six games saw the Whites settle for a play-off place, which they will contest with Norwich over the course of the next week - and failure to progress could see them lose Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville: Transfer Latest

The winger has been linked with an exit from Elland Road

The 22-year-old was linked with the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa, Brentford and West Ham - with the Clarets having had a £20million bid rejected for his services on Deadline Day in the summer.

His Player of the Season tag will have done wonders for Leeds in terms of garnering a bigger fee for his services, though they could come to a crossroads should they fail to be promoted from the play-offs - and with other clubs likely to be swooping to take away the Championship top scorer, there could be trouble ahead despite his exemplary behaviour.

Jacobs: "Leeds May Face a Battle To Keep Summerville"

The Championship Player of the Season has been superb

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs noted that whilst Summerville had been extremely loyal to Leeds over the past few months, naturally it would be hard to turn down a move to clubs such as Liverpool. He said:

“Summerville all season has been focused on Leeds, very professional and very loyal to the club. Naturally, when a club like Liverpool or any other club of that nature make an offer, it can be very hard for players to turn it down. “They’re joining a club with Champions League football, much bigger wages, and no risk of dropping out of the division a season later. “So you can understand why Leeds may face a battle to keep Summerville. But we should stress that Summerville has always been very loyal and committed to Leeds. He’s not been one of the players, for example in the January window, to start asking for anything or pushing for an exit.”

Leeds Could be Better Off Without Summerville

Summerville will surely attract a huge fee

There is no doubting that Summerville will come under vast interest from various clubs in the summer thanks to his superb campaign in the Championship, and in the event that Leeds fail to go up from the second tier via the play-offs, you can't help but think he would be leaving Elland Road in the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Summerville is Leeds' top scorer this season with 20 in all competitions - seven higher than Joel Piroe and Daniel James.

Daniel Farke already has Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Daniel James in his wide ranks, whilst Jack Harrison is set to return from his loan - and even though he may be sold, that is a huge war chest with which to replace Summerville.

As we have seen in recent years with the likes of Coventry, replacing star talents isn't easy - but with the right recruitment, Leeds could benefit from his sale in a strange sense.

