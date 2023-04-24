Football fans will go to extreme lengths to show their distaste towards their rivals, but one Leeds fan has taken it one step further.

It’s fair to say that outside Manchester United’s fanbase, they are widely disliked among the majority of the English football community.

But, with Leeds, they’ll always have their differences.

Leeds fan burns Man United tickets

A bunch of Leeds fans proved that recently by spending excessively on Man United tickets, just to set them alight moments later.

The recipients of the tickets can be seen setting them on fire and then dunking them into a paper bucket, as they share a laugh at their rivals.

Sure, the rivalry between the Yorkshire and Lancashire outfits is fierce, but this £500 stunt seems too far.

Video: Leeds fan burns Man Utd tickets

The footage was posted by FBAwayDays on Twitter and shows fans of Leeds receiving a set of United hospitality tickets through a charity auction, in which they spent a grand total of £500.

In the background, you can hear the event announcer urging the crowd to sing their infamous ‘We Are Leeds’ chant, which the event attendees duly oblige with.

Fans react to clip

“Needs to grow up - £500 just to burn some paper that he prob got reissued once sobered up!” one Twitter user commented.

Another shared the annoyance and replied: “Maybe donating them to a children’s charity in Manchester might have been better suited. Saying you don’t like them is surely enough…”

However, some – presumably fellow United haters – found the situation amusing.

“Quality. Love how much this has rattled the Norwich scarf wearers.” With another adding “Best place for them!” accompanied by four laughing face emojis.

Whatever your views, these Leeds fans obviously had no problem with watching half a grand vanish before their eyes.

The sharp-eyed viewers, though, have spotted that the ticket in the video is just a PDF printed on an A4 piece of paper and not the tickets themselves.

This surely means that the tickets are still available and will find a homely destination for someone that can put them to better use, rather than burn them to ashes.

The rivalry between Leeds and Manchester United

The video footage shows that – despite the contrast in their league standings – the feeling between the fanbases is as fierce as ever.

So much so that their Elland Road encounter last season was called one of the biggest security operations ever witnessed in the UK, with 900 police officers on standby.

Dating back to as early as 1925, the two clubs have shared a lovingly bitter bond, with their first meeting ending goalless all those years ago.

Most recently, Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils faced their rivals twice just four days apart, with a 2-2 draw first time around, before handing them a 2-0 loss on away soil.