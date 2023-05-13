A Leeds United fan confronted Newcastle manager, Eddie Howe in crazy scenes at Elland Road.

Leeds and Newcastle played out an absolute thriller in the early kick off on Saturday that ended 2-2.

Both Leeds and Newcastle desperately needed all three points for very different reasons.

Sam Allardyce's side looked to get themselves out of the relegation zone with a vital win. Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to finish in the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

And it was the home side that drew first blood and take the roof off Elland Road as Luke Ayling smashed home the ball from a Nick Pope save.

When Leeds were awarded a penalty in the 27th minute, it looked as though they were heading for a massive win.

However, Patrick Bamford saw his effort saved by Pope in the Newcastle goal.

Minutes later, Bamford and Leeds were made to pay.

Max Wober produced a very clumsy tackle on Alexander Isak and Newcastle had a penalty of their own. Callum Wilson made no mistake.

The momentum was now with Newcastle.

The away side continued to push and were awarded a second penalty when Junior Firpo handled in the penalty area.

After a VAR check, the Toon Army were given another spot-kick.

Once again, Wilson made no mistake to put Newcastle 2-1 ahead with 20 minutes left.

Was this the end of Leeds?

No, because 10 minutes later Rasmus Kristensen's deflected effort flew past Pope to make it 2-2.

But that wasn't the end of the drama.

Firpo brought down Anthony Gordon on the edge of the box with the Leeds defender picking up a second yellow card. Firpo was dismissed and Leeds supporters weren't happy.

However, one fan in particularly took that anger too far as he ran onto the pitch and confronted Howe. He gave him a shove in the chest before being escorted off the pitch.

Shocking behaviour and something that could have been a lot more serious. Fortunately, a little shove was about as serious as it got.

Let's hope the fan gets a deserved ban for his actions.

VIDEO: Leeds fan pushes Eddie Howe in the chest