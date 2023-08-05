Leeds United are keen to retain Wilfried Gnonto as they enter the 2023/24 Championship season, though journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT that a last-gasp deal with a potential suitor is still on the cards.

The Yorkshire-based outfit have lost many key players during this window after succumbing to the drop, but their prized asset Gnonto is currently still in their ranks.

Leeds United transfer news – Wilfried Gnonto

Gnonto is, however, a wanted man following the Whites’ relegation to the second tier of English football.

Premier League side Everton are just one of the sides looking to poach the promising Italian from Leeds’ grasp, with MailOnline reporting they had a £15m offer snubbed earlier in the window.

Although, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Toffees are having trouble completing a deal and are now pursuing other targets as a result.

This does, however, leave the door open for additional suitors who are looking to bolster their attacking ranks before the window slams shut in September.

The teen sensation, who racked up 11 goal involvements in 45 games last term, has a ‘huge future ahead’ according to scout Jacek Kulig and would provide a top flight side with a phenomenal long-term option on the flank.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Leeds United and Wilfried Gnonto?

On the 19-year-old wide man, Jacobs suggested that the Elland Road faithful cannot rest until the window is shut as there is still every possibility that Gnonto departs before the beginning of the new campaign.

However, Jacobs did claim that his current employers are hesitant to sell given how vital he is to their side.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It still wouldn’t surprise me if, as we get towards the end of the window, he’s still at Leeds and somebody makes a late play. So, I don’t think Leeds fans can relax at this point. But what is clear is that the Leeds position is that they do not want to sell.”

What next for Leeds United?

While retaining a player of Gnonto’s calibre will be heavily important this summer, newly appointed boss Daniel Farke will need to splash some cash of his own in order to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Already through the door is Ethan Ampadu, who signed from Chelsea for a reported £7m, and Karl Darlow, who has signed a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

However, Farke will be wary that more incomings will be imperative to how they fare this coming season and has already said he does not want to rely on youngsters for the entire campaign.

The club are still in the market for a winger, with The Express and Star reporting Leeds as one of the many clubs interested in West Bromwich Albion star Grady Diangana.

Manchester United’s Brandon Williams is also of interest to the club as The Independent claim Farke and co. are monitoring the defender’s situation in order to boost their promotion push.

Williams, 22, has endured a topsy-turvy career in Manchester and a fresh challenge at Leeds would therefore benefit all parties, and Farke will hope his pre-existing relationship from their days spent at Norwich City together will aid a deal.