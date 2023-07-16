Leeds United fans may not be too happy about a rumour emerging involving their former left-back Charlie Taylor, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

The Burnley defender undoubtedly had a tumultuous stint in Yokshire but might now be back on his way to the Championship.

Leeds transfer news – Charlie Taylor

Taylor is once more on Leeds’ radar, although he does still have one year remaining on a Turf Moor contract that sees him take home £25k per week.

According to Phil Hay of The Athletic, the Whites are scouring the market after admitting they will listen to offers for Junior Firpo.

Among those names is former defender Taylor, who currently plies his trade for Premier League new boys Burnley. He racked up a commendable 104 appearances at Leeds, registering three goals and 13 assists during that time.

A very messy situation ended his inaugural spell at the club; now with a potential return in the works, Jones claims that not all Leeds fans will be happy about the news.

What did Dean Jones say about Charlie Taylor and Leeds?

Jones suggested that should Taylor don the Leeds colours again it will surely divide the fanbase given how he left the club last time around, but admitted that he could be a useful signing.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I’m not sure every Leeds fan will love him given the way he actually left the club previously.

"But if most can see that as water under the bridge, I think that he’ll start to fill a position that has been a major problem for them in recent years.”

Why did Charlie Taylor leave Leeds in the first place?

Taylor was a graduate of the Leeds academy and quickly became a popular figure at the club, cementing himself as the first choice left-back and winning the Fans’ Player of the Year award for his 2015/16 showing.

However, his relationship with the fans and manager then took a turn for the worse after handing in a transfer request.

Despite staying put for the following season, then Leeds boss Garry Monk claimed the York-born left-back refused to feature in the club’s concluding game of the campaign (via Sky Sports), leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of the Elland Road faithful.

It was also the last official game of his Leeds career, as his contract was due to expire.

Back in 2020, the now Burnley defender claimed leaving the Yorkshire club was the ‘biggest regret’ of his playing career.

"As a youngster growing up, all I ever wanted to do was play for Leeds. That was my dream. I loved my time there but the way it ended was the biggest regret of my career and, if I could go back and change it, I would." he told Sunday Mirror.

What next for Leeds United?

Leeds couldn’t help but succumb to relegation last season and evident frailties within the squad came to the surface, one being the left-back berth.

As such, many of their prized assets will be looking to move on in search of top-level football.

According to The Athletic, Rasmus Kristensen is in line to follow the likes of Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente out of the door after suffering relegation.

Serie A giants Roma have reportedly swooped in to seal him on loan just a year after his £10m move from RB Salzburg.

Patrick Bamford’s lack of goal returns also hindered their chances of retaining their top flight status, which means searching for a new centre-forward would be a wise choice.

Nottingham Forest forward Emmanuel Dennis is an option with Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the Nigerian marksman is the perfect option to ‘get you the goals to get straight back to the Premier League'.

And putting it simply, that’s what it will take if they are to make an immediate return at the first time of asking – goals.