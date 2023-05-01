Leeds United supporters are now "more frustrated than ever" in the current squad and management, journalist Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Javi Gracia's side capped off a miserable April with defeat away to fellow strugglers Bournemouth, with Leeds now staring down the barrel of relegation to the Championship.

Leeds United manager news - Javi Gracia

As per a report by The Athletic, Leeds' Supporters Advisory Board (SAB) have issued a vote of no confidence in the club following their latest defeat against Bournemouth.

It's claimed the SAB made their position clear after no longer having confidence in the players, management staff or the board to effectively run the club.

An astonishing situation, with head coach Gracia's job now reportedly under consideration following the poor string of results.

No side has taken fewer points in the Premier League than Leeds across their previous five outings, with the Yorkshire-based outfit now in real danger of returning to the Championship (Flashscore).

Hovering just above the relegation zone after the weekend's action, Leeds will be glad to see the back of April, having won just one of their seven matches throughout the month.

Part of a wider, more damning trend of results, Leeds have tasted victory just twice since the start of March, indicating something needs to change quickly if they're to avoid the drop.

What has Dean Jones said about Leeds' current situation?

When quizzed about why the Leeds supporters were feeling so frustrated, journalist Jones pointed towards a clear disconnect between the players and the fans.

On Leeds' survival hopes, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Leeds are definitely in big trouble. I was at their recent defeat against Fulham and even an hour before kickoff their fans were concerned about how things were going to go.

"You could hear them looking at the same lineup, criticising it as they walked towards the ground. I could hear people talking about how fed up they were with the mindset that was being applied to the game.

"By the end of the game, those fans were more frustrated than ever and their fears over this team heading into the Championship are coming true.

"I think if you look at the fixture list now, it looks like they need a minor miracle not to drop into the relegation zone over the coming weeks.

"And I'm not sure if they do drop in there that many people who are attached to Leeds would have much faith in them bouncing back.”

What's on the horizon for Leeds in the Premier League?

The apathy from the players towards the fans was on show in a recent viral video that showed the Leeds squad shunning the chance to sign autographs with a selection of gathered supporters.

Regardless, the Leeds faithful will have to come together for the club's final four matches of the campaign, with points now the only currency the Whites can afford to deal in.

A trip to title-chasing Manchester City awaits Leeds in their next Premier League outing, before the equally-tricky looking visit of Newcastle United the week after.

West Ham United are Leeds' penultimate opponent of the season, while a final-day clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road could be where their campaign is defined.