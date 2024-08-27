Leeds United have emerged as favourites to sign defender Max Aarons, whom Bournemouth are prepared to let go after just 12 months at the club, according to TEAMtalk.

Despite failing to secure a return to the Premier League last season, Leeds could soon lure another top-flight player to Elland Road, shortly after Manor Solomon arrives from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Whites have identified the 24-year-old right-back as their next target ahead of the transfer deadline, while the deal for Solomon is now nearing completion.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are now ‘confident’ of reuniting Aarons with manager Daniel Farke, who worked with the English defender during his time at Norwich City and won two promotions to the Premier League.

The Elland Road outfit have reignited their interest in Aarons after he snubbed a summer move to Leeds last year and instead opted to sign for Bournemouth on a long-term deal.

Twelve months later, the Cherries are now prepared to let the 24-year-old go, with several clubs in England and Italy reportedly keeping an eye on his availability.

Farke and Aarons Set to Reunite

Leeds ‘leading the race’ to sign Bournemouth ace

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are now thought to be leading the race to sign Aarons from Bournemouth, just a year after he signed a long-term contract with them.

Expected to leave the Dorset outfit in the coming days, Aarons would bring competition for Jayden Bogle on the right side of Farke’s defence and is well-suited to the German tactician’s style of play, having spent three full seasons together at Norwich.

A reunion with Farke could provide a huge confidence boost for Aarons, who endured an injury-hit campaign in his first season with Bournemouth, making just 13 starts in the Premier League.

Dubbed a "special player" by Farke during his Canaries days, the 24-year-old was also left out of the Cherries’ squad for their first two league fixtures this season, with Bournemouth now willing to part ways with him ahead of the transfer deadline.

Max Aarons Bournemouth Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 21 Goals / assists 0 /1 Pass accuracy 77.5% Progressive passes per 90 3.13 Clearances per 90 1.96 Tackles per 90 2.11 Minutes played 1,234

Aarons, alongside Solomon, could soon become Leeds’ sixth and seventh arrivals of the summer, following the likes of Joe Rodon, Largie Ramazani, and Jayden Bogle, who joined earlier in the window.

After a poor start to their Championship campaign, the Whites picked up their first win of the season last Friday with a 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds ‘Close in’ on Gustavo Hamer

Dutchman nearing a switch to Elland Road

Leeds United are closing in on signing Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer after agreeing personal terms, reports in the Netherlands have claimed.

The Whites are now in club-to-club talks over the Brazil-born midfielder, who impressed for the Blades last season, scoring five goals and registering eight assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Hamer could soon be brought in as a replacement for Glen Kamara, after the Finland international put pen to paper on a four-year deal with Ligue 1 outfit Rennes last month.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-08-24.