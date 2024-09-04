Leeds United were desperate to bring in another midfielder in the final days of the transfer window, having seen moves turned down for Sheffield United star Gustavo Hamer and Dinamo Zagreb playmaker Martin Baturina. And as they failed to get a deal over the line for the duo, news of a third failed bid has emerged - with FC Koln star Dejan Ljubicic thoguht to have been subject to a rejected offer from the Whites.

Leeds lost Glen Kamara and Georginio Rutter in a real blow to their midfield ranks this season, and whilst Joe Rothwell came in on loan from Bournemouth, it's thought that the club wanted another in the engine room. Ljubicic could have been that man, but reports have suggested Leeds were thwarted.

Leeds 'Had Bid Rejected' for Dejan Ljubicic

The midfielder is one of Koln's most important players

The report from Koln-based website Geissblog states that despite various reports throughout the summer, Ljubicic has not yet left the club - although Leeds have been provided with a potential boost given the player does not want to extend his contract, with sporting director Christian Keller explaining the situation that could be precarious for the German outfit following their relegation to the 2. Bundesliga last season.

Ljubicic, who has been labelled as "special"scored against Schalke at the weekend to register his first goals in over a year, has been in fine form for the cathedral city already this campaign - and having been linked with a move away from Koln after reportedly signalling his willingness to leave, the club blocked an enquiry from Wolfsburg though that didn't stop Leeds making their bid, which was also rejected.

Bundesliga table, 2023/24 - Koln's relegation from the top-flight Team Points Goal difference 13. Mainz 35 -12 14. Monchengladbach 34 -11 15. Union Berlin 33 -25 16. Bochum 33 -32 17. Koln 27 -32 18. Darmstadt 17 -56

Ljubicic's contract is set to expire next summer, and the player has rejected the chance to extend his stay. For now, Keller does not mind with his performances in the second-tier being paramount to Koln's chances of an instant return to the Bundesliga, though the list of suitable buyers for him is likely to increase and grow should he continue to perform well.

Koln Director Says Ljubicic is 'Fully Committed'

However, their resolve may be tested if Leeds make a bid in January

Speaking about his star midfielder, sporting director Keller talked in-depth about what he envisages from the Austrian should Koln look to sell him in the winter, stating:

"He is on the up and up and can continue like this. Then he will be a difference maker for us. The fact is: Dejo has not moved. The fact is: Dejo likes being here. The fact is also: he plays well. "His position at the moment is that he wants to concentrate on the season and play the football he can play again. I think that has to be respected. [I am] simply happy for the moment if he continues to play like this”. "We have identified Dejo as a very important player for us. He's a very, very good boy who is fully committed to the FC and who was affected by the fact that last season didn't go so well."

With Ljubicic focused on playing his football for Koln, and if the German side are in a better position than Leeds to return to the Premier League - with both clubs being in very similar scenarios - then it may well be that the nine-time Austrian cap will stay in Germany and snub a move to Yorkshire.

Related Manor Solomon 'Fantastic' as Leeds Journalist Waxes Lyrical The Tottenham loanee was mightily impressive for the Championship favourites

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-09-24.