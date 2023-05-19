Leeds United striker Georginio Rutter has looked “quite poor” since his record-breaking arrival at Elland Road, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Sam Allardyce hasn’t given the Whites talent a run-out since his appointment at the club earlier this month.

Leeds news – Georginio Rutter

Leeds splashed the cash to bring Rutter to Elland Road in January, having parted with a club-record £36m to sign him from Hoffenheim.

However, with the Whites facing a battle to avoid relegation to the Championship in their next two games, the 21-year-old has been disappointing since he arrived in Yorkshire.

The youngster hasn’t been helped by working under three managers during his short time at the club, with head coaches Jesse Marsch and Javi Gracia relieved of their duties before the club settled on Allardyce.

In March, journalist Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Leeds fans were unhappy with Rutter’s contributions at Elland Road.

And that statement still applies over two months later, with Taylor indicating that he has looked “miles off it” in his Premier League cameos.

What has Taylor said about Leeds and Rutter?

When asked if Leeds should have brought in a more experienced option than Rutter in January, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “He's only a young player, so I don't want to crucify him, but the times I have seen him play, he looks quite poor, if I'm being honest.

“I saw him in the FA Cup game against Accrington, and there's been a few Premier League games where he’s come on and had cameos where he just looks miles off it.

“His touch isn’t very good. His movement is poor. He’s sort of lashing at chances.”

How has Rutter performed during his time at Leeds?

Rutter has endured a difficult time since his switch from the Bundesliga to the Premier League, having failed to produce so much as a goal or assist across his 12 appearances in England.

The France U21 international had produced five goal contributions in Germany before his move to Leeds, hitting the back of the net twice whilst producing three assists in 17 outings.

Unsurprisingly, an average WhoScored rating of 6.19 for his Premier League displays ranks him as the third-lowest-performing player of those still at the club, indicating his impact has been disappointing.

However, with a pre-season under his belt, Rutter will hope he is allowed to lead the line next season, whether Leeds are playing Premier League or Championship football.