Leeds United are getting closer to the signing of Norwich City star Jonathan Rowe, according to Sky Sports News.

The Whites are locked in talks with the Canaries to strengthen their attacking options after the sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United, with the Championship season set to start this weekend.

And talks are progressing well for Rowe, who has been described as "incredible" by David Wagner, with the the 49ers now willing to increase their valuation of the player after initial conversations.

Leeds Move for Jonathan Rowe

Club willing to offer more than £7m

Initial talks for Rowe were based around a £7million valuation this summer with the club prepared to make their opening offer last week.

However, according to Sky Sports News no formal bid has been made yet for Rowe by Leeds but talks have seen the clubs get closer to an agreement by being more willing to raise their offer above that price.

There is competition from Premier League clubs and foreign sides too, but Leeds are currently the frontrunners to bring the 21-year-old away from Carrow Road.

Jonathan Rowe's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign Jonathan Rowe Shots on target percentage 42.9 Percentage of aerial duels won 39.6 Shots 2.47 Shots on target 1.06 Blocks 1.01 Goals 0.53 Expected goals 0.23

Leeds are keen to bolster their attacking options after losing Summerville to West Ham United in a £25million deal, while Jaidon Anthony returned to Bournemouth after his loan at Elland Road expired in the summer.

Daniel James and Wilfried Gnonto are currently the only winger options for the season for Daniel Farke to choose from, however they need more additions with the Championship season due to begin this weekend.

GIVEMESPORT key statistics: Rowe scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 36 appearances for Norwich in 2023/24.

Leeds Could Lose Wilfried Gnonto

Everton interest in Italian "not dead"

While the club are keen to bolster their attacking options after Summerville's exit, they are also fighting not to lose any other stars amid interest in Italy international Gnonto.

The Whites rejected a £23million bid from Everton earlier in the summer but the interest from the Toffees is "not dead" according to reports, with Kevin Thelwell keen to bring him into Goodison Park to bolster their attack.

Leeds don't want to lose him though and see him as key to their plans to earn promotion back to the Premier League, with Farke earmarking him to take Summerville's place on the left-wing permanently.

