Leeds United target Gift Orban would be taking a 'massive step' by moving to Elland Road and playing in the Premier League, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old plays as a striker for Belgian Pro League outfit Gent and has plenty of suitors due to his goalscoring exploits this term.

Leeds United latest news - Gift Orban

Earlier this month, TEAMtalk reported that Leeds United are keeping tabs on Orban owing to his impressive form in Belgium, with Leicester City also being keen on his services.

The youngster has hit the headlines in recent times after hitting a four-minute hat-trick in the Europa Conference League against Istanbul Basaksehir, helping his side Gent progress to the quarter-finals of the competition by a score of 5-2 on aggregate.

CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has lent credence to the thought of Orban moving to England, stating to TEAMtalk that "Gift Orban has said that his dream is to eventually play in the Premier League".

This term, the former Stabæk forward has netted 12 times in just ten appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt, demonstrating his potential to ply his trade at a higher level in the future.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gift Orban?

Daily Express journalist Taylor thinks that it would be a huge jump for Orban to try and replicate his exploits in Belgium if he was to move to the Premier League.

Taylor told GMS: "I think it's difficult, I went on Zack Lowy's podcast talking about these players a couple of days ago and the thing I'd probably highlight is, I think it's quite a massive step to go from Belgium to the Premier League straight away and the reason these guys are doing so well, is that they're playing every week in an attacking league and attacking team where there's a lot of freedom and minutes. That quite frankly, is the best thing for them at that moment."

Would Gift Orban be a success at Leeds United?

In all honesty, Leeds United have quite a youthful squad and have successfully managed to unearth games such as Wilfried Gnonto from the continent, who has impressed majorly since becoming a member of the first-team squad in becoming a full international for Italy.

Providing a platform for young stars looks to be a key part of the long-term vision at Elland Road, though staying in the Premier League is likely to be a huge factor in whether they will be able to keep a hold of several of their prize assets moving forward.

Undoubtedly, Orban is not the finished product; however, he definitely has the potential to be an important player for the Whites in the coming years and would fit their transfer philosophy perfectly.