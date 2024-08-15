Leeds United have been given fresh hope in their bid to sign Jesurun Rak-Sakyi from Crystal Palace after his move to Sheffield United hit a snag, according to Alan Nixon.

The White have had an interest in the talented winger all summer, with terms agreed on a deal earlier in the window. But the player instead opted for a move to the Blades, and even travelled to watch them play in the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

However their move has now hit an issue over agent payments and all the paperwork has not yet been signed, leaving a deal in doubt.

Leeds Still Want Rak-Sakyi

£15million bid made but Palace want loan deal

Leeds tabled a stunning £15million bid to sign the 21-year-old over the weekend but Palace rejected it as they prefer to loan the player out rather than lose him permanently.

That saw them accept a loan move from Sheffield United and a deal was expected to be completed before this weekend's fixtures, but Nixon has shared on his Patreon account that the deal has hit problems.

Paperwork on the player's side is yet to be completed, but the Blades are still keen to get a deal over the line and expect to be able to sort any issue before Friday lunchtime's deadline so he can play in their next fixture.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi - Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Charlton Athletic 49 15 9 3/0 Crystal Palace U21 40 24 8 2/0 Crystal Palace U18 17 8 8 2/0 Crystal Palace 10 0 0 0/0 Brighton U18 1 1 0 0/0 Chelsea U18 1 0 0 0/0

Daniel Farke is keen to add to his forward options after losing Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United for £25million, while Jaidon Anthony's loan move from Bournemouth wasn't extended beyond last season.

Wilfried Gnonto remains a target for Everton and could yet leave before the August 30th deadline, while Georginio Rutter has seen a £40million release clause in his contract triggered by Brighton which is set to see him move on.

But the 49ers prefer a permanent move for Rak-Sakyi and Palace are unlikely to encourage another bid even if the loan to Bramall Lane collapses, but a loan offer could make things interesting.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Rak-Sakyi scored 15 goals and registered 9 assists in 49 appearances while on loan at Charlton.

Leeds Dealt new Blow in Jonathan Rowe Pursuit

Norwich star "pushing" for Marseille move

The Whites know they need to find new forward options before the transfer deadline in two weeks, and Norwich star Jonathan Rowe is a top target.

But speaking exclusively to GMS, Fabrizio Romano has shared that the 21-year-old is "pushing" for a move to Marseille after they tabled a fresh loan with an obligation to buy offer on Wednesday night.

With Rutter on the verge of moving on, Leeds are likely to be busy in the final weeks of the window and a move for Rak-Sakyi could yet be back on the cards if the issue with Sheffield United isn't sorted.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.