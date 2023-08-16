Leeds United “appreciate” Rangers’ Glen Kamara as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano evaluates the chances of the Elland Road outfit securing the midfielder's signature in an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites have endured a difficult start to life in the Championship as Daniel Farke hopes to build a squad capable of a return to the Premier League.

Leeds transfer news – Glen Kamara

According to Football Scotland, Rangers have placed a £5m price tag on Kamara’s head as we near the closure of the summer transfer window.

It’s thought that Leeds have been pursuing the player for several weeks but will have to make an offer sooner rather than later, with the 1st September deadline drawing ever closer.

The same outlet claims the Whites want Kamara signed in time for Leeds’ clash with West Bromwich Albion on Friday evening.

Kamara’s signature could be sealed following a domino effect at Elland Road, with United States midfielder Tyler Adams’ future uncertain.

Adams was set to move to Chelsea this summer, but both parties failed to reach an agreement, following the trigger of a £20m relegation release clause, according to Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

However, Romano recently revealed that Bournemouth are interested in signing the 24-year-old, who seems destined for a return to the Premier League this summer.

Therefore, Farke could be eager to see the signing of Kamara pushed through imminently as he aims to secure his first league win of the season at Elland Road on Friday.

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Kamara, once dubbed a “monster” by former Gers head coach Steven Gerrard, could leave Rangers this summer.

And Romano claims Leeds “appreciate” the 52-cap Finland international but may struggle to negotiate with Rangers, given he is an “important” player.

What has Romano said about Leeds and Kamara?

When queried about Leeds’ interest in Kamara, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “He's a player they appreciate for sure. This is true. It’s a name they have discussed internally at the club.

“So, let's see in terms of numbers with Rangers because it's never an easy negotiation when you want to sign important players. But it's true they have his name on the list.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Leeds this summer?

Leeds hope to return to the Premier League come the end of the season but require a squad capable of competing at the top end of the Championship throughout the campaign.

Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the current state of Leeds’ squad is worrying, with several key players “glancing around looking for the nearest exit.”

One of those stars is Italy winger Wilfried Gnonto, whom journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GMS wants to leave.

But Farke is reluctant to let the 19-year-old depart after a difficult start to the Championship season.

Having picked up just one point from fixtures with Cardiff City and Birmingham City, Leeds welcome West Brom on Friday night, hoping to secure victory under the lights at Elland Road.

The Whites then travel to pacemakers Ipswich Town before a Carabao Cup tie at Salford City precedes a Yorkshire derby with Sheffield Wednesday on 2nd September.