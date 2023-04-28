Leeds United manager Javi Gracia may not trust Wilfried Gnonto, fears journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The forward has made quite the impact at Elland Road for someone his age but has barely played lately.

Leeds news — Wilfried Gnonto

Following Gracia's appointment as Leeds boss, Gnonto has largely been overlooked, failing to even step on the pitch in the Whites' last home game against Leicester City.

When the 19-year-old has played this season, though, he's impressed, so much so that he's now being linked to some of the biggest clubs in Italy.

According to 90min, Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli are all interested in signing Gnonto.

The Italy international joined Leeds from FC Zürich for just under £4m last September, as reported by the MailOnline. However, he's now valued at around £35m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Wilfried Gnonto, Javi Gracia and Leeds?

O'Rourke finds it "strange" that Gnonto isn't playing regularly right now.

When initially asked if he's one player Leeds will struggle to keep hold of if they get relegated this season, the journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "It's going to be difficult. Obviously, we know when a club suffers relegation, there is a bit of a fire sale. You do lose a number of your top performers and Willy Gnonto definitely would be amongst that I think.

"It's just a bit strange at the minute why he's not getting as many minutes as maybe Leeds fans are calling for right now. Maybe he doesn't have the trust of Javi Gracia to be starting, but his goals and his creativity have been sorely missed by Leeds in recent weeks."

Should Javi Gracia be handing Gnonto more minutes?

Yes, he should. Again, Gnonto has shown that he's capable of making an impact when he's actually on the pitch.

The former FC Zürich player was able to dispatch against Manchester United earlier this season and scored an incredible volley in the FA Cup in his side's 5-2 victory over Cardiff City.

"It was a great evening for Wilfried Gnonto who may have already produced the Goal of the Season," Leeds Chief executive Angus Kinnear wrote in one of the club's matchday programmes (via Yorkshire Evening Post).

"The quality of Willy’s two goals are only matched by his exuberance and positivity around the club more generally. His attitude exemplifies how a young professional should approach the game, which makes it all the more pleasing that he is getting his rewards on the pitch."

Leeds fans will now be desperate to see more of that before the season ends as Gracia's men look to avoid relegation.