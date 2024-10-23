Leeds United have been in the market to sign a new midfielder on a free after a recent injury crisis, and according to journalist Beren Cross, Joshua Guilavogui could be the chosen addition as he's now been spotted at Elland Road for the second time.

An injury to Ethan Ampadu which is likely to keep him out until 2025 prompted Leeds to explore the free-agent market. Reports have suggested that Guilavogui is a player who the Yorkshire club are in talks with at the moment as they look to bring in an additional body.

According to Cross, Guilavogui was spotted at Elland Road for a second time after Leeds faced Watford in the Championship on Tuesday night. Leeds are also currently without Ilia Gruev in the middle of the park, leaving Daniel Farke short of options.

It's understood that Guilavogui was in attendance at Elland Road during their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United on Friday night. At the age of 34, the French international is currently without a club, but he's got plenty of experience under his belt, making 218 Bundesliga appearances in his career.

A concern may be his lack of minutes in recent months, only featuring 11 times last season for Mainz in Germany. He was released in the summer and is yet to earn himself another contract, but it appears Leeds could be keen on securing his signature or at least letting him prove his fitness.

If the Yorkshire outfit are able to bring him in on a short-term deal on minimal wages, it could be a smart move. The 34-year-old will have to show that he's still got the legs to compete at Championship level after a few months without a club, but considering he can also cover as a makeshift centre-back, he could become a useful option for Farke until at least January.

Ampadu is expected to return in early 2025, while Leeds can also dip back into the transfer market if necessary in January. Leeds are currently second in the Championship, level on points with Sunderland who lead the way on goal difference as it stands.