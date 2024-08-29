Personnel at Leeds United deny reports of a second bid to sign Sheffield United midfielder, Gustavo Hamer, reveals Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Daniel Farke is looking to strengthen the squad as much as possible, following the exodus of starter-quality players earlier in the summer. The likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter of the Leeds attack have all departed for greener pastures, leaving limited options at the manager's disposal.

Now, with time swiftly running out on the clock, Farke and his entourage have launched several last-ditch efforts to rescue their deteriorating squad depth.

Leeds United Deny Second Bid for Gustavo Hamer

They may be set to walk away from negotiations

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), Smyth notes that, contrary to existing reports, Leeds have denied the possibility of a swap deal involving Hamer and Dutch midfielder, Joel Piroe.

Furthermore, when quizzed on the possibility of a second bid, Smyth revealed that the club were yet to improve on their initial stance.

A bid in the region of £13 million was submitted to Bramall Lane earlier this week, but it was immediately shut down, with the Blades describing the offer as "derisory". Their boss, Chris Wilder, also publicized his confusion with the offer in a press conference:

"I really don’t know what they’re [Leeds United] thinking. Everyone knows what the bid is. They’ve brought in £120m and are trying to nick our player for what the bid is. I don’t know what it was supposed to do but it hasn’t done anything and it hasn’t from Gus’ point of view."

Despite only joining Sheffield United a year ago, on a £15 million deal, Hamer's employers are reportedly willing to entertain "huge offers" in the latter moments of this summer window. Furthermore, the player was reportedly willing to undergo the switch to Elland Road, but with Leeds' initial valuation far off the mark, they may instead look to shop elsewhere.

Leeds Closing In on New Full-Back Reinforcement

Farke addresses a key squad issue

Another pressing issue in the Leeds squad lay in the full-back position, which Farke and Co are expected to address soon. FC St Gallen full-back, Isaac Schmidt, is reportedly "very close" to a switch to the West Yorkshire outfit, in a transfer worth around £3.4 million.

Isaac Schmidt's 2023/24 Super League Stats Games 34 Goals 2 Crosses per 90 0.38 Tackles won per 90 1.88 Interceptions per 90 1.70

Schmidt had grown into a key role for his side, featuring prominently as a left-back, but also occasionally on the opposite flank. He'll be able to provide useful depth at both full-back positions, after first-team departures over the summer left just Bogle, Byram and Firpo as the natural wide defensive options.

