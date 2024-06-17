Highlights Leeds United's financial situation is reportedly less severe, requiring fewer sales to offset losses.

Daniel Farke's side failed to secure promotion to the Premier League last month.

Winger Crysencio Summerville is targeted by multiple English clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool.

Leeds United's financial position might not be as precarious as initially reported, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT, after the Whites failed to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Last month, MailOnline reported that Leeds would have to raise close to £100 million if they failed to win promotion to the Premier League to avoid ‘huge financial implications’.

According to the report, Leeds were in danger of breaching the EFL’s spending rules if they did not sell up to 10 players this summer to balance losses reaching £106 million over the past few seasons.

However, Jacobs says the reported number ‘may be a little bit high’ as it does not take into account the forthcoming year’s financial books.

Moreover, the £100million target is now even lower due to sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra in the past 12 months, according to Jacobs.

Both players have joined Bournemouth on permanent deals, racking up £20 million and £23 million respectively.

Leeds' Financial Situation Explained

Financial struggles revealed after failed promotion push

Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, explained Leeds’ current financial situation after Daniel Farke’s side failed to secure Premier League promotion:

"The other thing also about Leeds is finances. Just to notice that it's widely reported they need to bring in £100m in order to balance the books. "My understanding is that number may be a little bit high and that it's not taking into account the forthcoming financial year books. "Leeds are able to declare the sales of Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, which will take down the amount of funds that Leeds need to bring in through sales from £100million to lower than that."

Despite the positive news, outgoings at Elland Road are set to continue this summer with multiple players looking to leave following an unsuccessful promotion attempt, including the Championship Player of the Season, Crysencio Summerville.

Crysencio Summerville Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Championship 46 20 9 FA Cup 2 1 1 EFL Cup 1 0 0 Total 49 21 10

Summerville Targeted by Premier League

Interest comes after fine season in the Championship

After impressing under Farke last season, Summerville now looks poised for a switch to the Premier League as multiple clubs, including Chelsea and Liverpool, are monitoring his situation.

Jacobs, writing in his GIVEMESPORT column, suggests that Chelsea see Summerville as a cheaper alternative to Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

The Blues are in the market for a right-sided winger and both youngsters are among the potential options for Enzo Maresca.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Summerville, who had 31 goal contributions in 49 appearances last season, has been scouted by Liverpool for months but no negotiations have started yet.

Romano says the appreciation for the Dutchman from both Liverpool and Chelsea is still prominent, but ‘it is still early’ for the transfer to happen.

