Highlights Leeds United's Archie Gray is reportedly not pushing to leave amid transfer rumours.

Multiple Leeds stars are expected to depart after an unlucky promotion push.

Liverpool are interested in signing Crysencio Summerville, who could be available for £30-35m.

Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray ‘is not knocking on the door to leave’ despite recent transfer rumours, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite recent reports suggesting Leeds’ profit and sustainability concerns could mean that the club would be willing to sell their 18-year-old starlet, Jacobs says he sees a scenario where Gray stays.

Multiple Leeds stars have been linked with a summer exit as the Whites aim to raise money to balance the books ahead of the new campaign.

After failing to secure promotion to the Premier League, the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto and Georginio Rutter are all expected to leave.

However, Gray, who comes off an impressive debut season, could stay put and continue his development under manager Daniel Farke, according to Jacobs.

He suggests the talented English midfielder’s head ‘is not turned by offers of big money’ as he is similar to Benjamin Sesko, who decided to reject interest from the Premier League and continue with RB Leipzig for at least another season.

Leeds Could Keep Gray

Amid interest from top European sides

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, said Gray is focused on his short-term development and could continue at Leeds to maintain his progress:

“So I can see a scenario where Gray stays at Leeds because he's not knocking on the door to leave. His head is not turned by offers of big money or big clubs or European football. “Like Benjamin Sesko, he's thinking about what's right for his short-term development, and that might actually mean, despite a lot of noise and a huge amount of interest, that Leeds are able to keep hold of him.”

Back in April, reports linked Liverpool, Bayern and Real Madrid with a move for the 18-year-old after his stellar debut season for Leeds.

Gray, who was described as ‘phenomenal’, was fourth in minutes played for the Whites last season as he played a pivotal part in their unsuccessful promotion push.

In January, he signed a new contract until 2028 as Leeds were keen to offer him an improved deal shortly after his first professional contract last year.

Archie Gray's 2023-24 Championship stats Appearances 44 Goals 1 Assists 2 Minutes played 3,603

Liverpool Interested in Summerville

He is expected to depart Leeds

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is likely to depart the club this summer as Liverpool show interest in the Dutchman, according to Ben Jacobs.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2020 from Feyenoord, could be available for £30-35m this summer – nearly half as cheap as other Liverpool target Michael Olise.

According to Jacobs, multiple Premier League clubs could develop interest in Summerville if they are snubbed by Olise, including Chelsea and Manchester United.

In 49 appearances across all competitions last season, the talented winger scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-06-24.