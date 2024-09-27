Leeds United are quite happy with their attacking options and are hoping multiple players will reach double figures in their Premier League promotion campaign, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Daniel Farke’s side had a difficult start to their second season in the Championship, collecting just 11 points from a possible 18 and sitting sixth in the table after six games.

A busy summer transfer window saw Leeds lose two of their biggest attacking stars, with Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter both heading to the Premier League. The Whites have welcomed Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon to replace the departed duo, with the latter joining on loan from Tottenham while the former signed permanently from Almeria.

With only Ramazani getting on the scoresheet so far, Leeds have relied on Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph impact up front, who have scored three goals combined at the start of the campaign.

Reinforcements in January, however, may not necessarily be likely as Jacobs suggests the Whites seem to be content with their options up front and are backing the current squad to perform and get Leeds back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

Leeds Content with Options Up Front

Backing attackers to reach double figures

Jacobs, speaking to GMS, revealed that Leeds are full of belief that their current attacking stars will perform well enough to take Daniel Farke’s side back into the Premier League:

“Leeds are actually quite happy, from what sources tell me, about their attacking options, and they're hoping that multiple players get into double figures as far as goals are concerned. “And if that's the case, then the belief is, from Leeds’ perspective, they'll have enough goals to get themselves back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.”

Piroe, who came off the bench in five of the six Leeds games so far, has made an impressive impact, with his goal wrapping up the 2-0 win against Hull City before the international break, before he did the same to secure three points in the 2-0 victory against Cardiff City last weekend.

Last season’s second top goalscorer, the Dutch ace netted 16 goals across all competitions and got off to a promising start in the 2024/25 campaign, just as Mateo Joseph, who has started all six games so far.

The 20-year-old’s impressive displays off the bench last season proved enough for Farke to hand Joseph a significant role at the start of the season, and he has repaid the German tactician with one goal and three assists in the Championship so far.

Leeds United Top Scorers (2024/25 Championship) Goals (assists) Joel Piroe 2 (1) Brenden Aaronson 2 (1) Mateo Joseph 1 (3) Pascal Strujik 1 (0) Wilfried Gnonto 1 (0) Daniel James 1 (0) Largie Ramazani 1 (0)

Leeds to Open Talks with Dan James

Current deal expires in 2026

Leeds United could soon open talks with winger Daniel James over a new contract at Elland Road, Football Insider has reported.

The Whites are seemingly willing to reward the former Man United ace with a fresh deal on new terms to reflect his value to Daniel Farke’s squad after an impressive Championship season.

James, whose current deal expires in June 2026, registered 13 goals and seven assists in the Championship last season but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury with the hope of returning after the October international break.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27-09-24.