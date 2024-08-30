Leeds United are in need of an attacking midfielder on transfer deadline day having seen Georginio Rutter and Glen Kamara depart the club this summer, but their efforts to sign Dinamo Zagreb star Martin Baturina have been thwarted by the player, according to reports - with the playmaker turning the Whites' extraordinary £25million bid down to stay in Croatia.

Leeds have seen plenty of attacking stars depart this summer, with what many considered to be a Championship super team last time out failing to win promotion to the top-flight after a 1-0 loss in the play-off final against Southampton in May. But with their main stars gone, there is some money to spend - though it won't be Baturina joining the club with the youngster having rejected a move to west Yorkshire.

Leeds See Baturina Bid Accepted

But the midfielder has turned the Whites down at the last minute

The report from Croatian outlet Sportske states that Leeds had an incredible £25million bid accepted for Zagreb star Baturina earlier on deadline day - though the midfielder rejected a move to Elland Road.

Leeds had been keen on Gustavo Hamer from fellow Yorkshire outfit Sheffield United, though their county rivals opted to keep hold of the attacking midfielder with the summer transfer deadline approaching.

A bid totalling £13million was submitted for the Dutchman, who only joined the Blades last season in a £15million move from Coventry City - and with Leeds having garnered huge fees in the market with £40million each for Rutter and Archie Gray, alongside the £25million garnered for Crysencio Summerville, there is clearly money to spend for the Whites.

Leeds Are Running Out of Time

The Whites need a boost to their creative ranks

Another bid saw them fail once more for Hamer with the Sheffield Star stating that the club had offered Joel Piroe in a cash-plus-player deal for his compatriot.

It's clear to see that the Whites have been in the market for a midfielder but with just over seven hours left in the window, it remains to be seen who they will pick up if they are to strengthen their ranks.