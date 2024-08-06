Highlights Leeds United are targeting Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe as a replacement for Crycensio Summerville, with a £7 million offer on the table.

Rowe's impressive stats show he could fill the void left by Summerville, despite a gap in valuation between the clubs.

Leeds are also eyeing Liverpool's Bobby Clark as a potential acquisition by using funds from Archie Gray's sale for a new central midfielder.

Leeds United are scouring the market to fill the void left by Crycensio Summerville’s move to West Ham United and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed that Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is on their list of potential additions.

Summerville recently secured his switch to Premier League outfit West Ham after a more-than-impressive campaign in Yorkshire, scoring 21 goals and 10 assists in 49 outings across all competitions. Replacing those numbers will be onerous – but Norwich ace Rowe has been earmarked as his like-for-like replacement.

Leeds Utd Latest: Jonathan Rowe

Club set to make £7 million offer

Per The Telegraph, Daniel Farke’s Leeds are set to table an opening offer – worth in the region of £7 million – for Rowe, 21, as they hope to lure the Englishman away from his current employers.

Farke, formerly of Norwich himself, is keen to raid his old side for Rowe, the report suggests. The two clubs, both residing in England’s second tier, have held initial talks over a prospective move, but there is reportedly a gap in valuation for the left-winger.

Rowe vs Summerville - 23/24 Championship Stats Statistic Rowe Summerville Minutes 2,053 3,526 Goals 12 19 Assists 2 9 Shots per game 1.8 3 Key passes per game 0.8 2.6 Dribbles per game 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 6.90 7.65

Last term, the fleet-footed wide man plundered 13 goals and a further four assists in 38 appearances, proving his goalscoring threat and creative spark. On the back of a fruitful season, Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to rivals Leeds for his signature.

What could play into Leeds’ hands is that Rowe’s contract, worth £4,600-per-week, is set to expire this summer, leaving Norwich with little to no power at the negotiating table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Rowe's 118-game Norwich career (across all age groups), has scored 36 goals and notched 15 assists.

Romano: Rowe is on Leeds’ Radar

‘They are assessing all the options’

Close

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano suggested that Rowe’s name is certainly on their radar as one they are, internally, considering. Suggesting that nothing is ‘close to being done’, the Italian football expert revealed that Farke and Co are taking their time to assess all viable options. Romano said:

“Yeah, he's a possibility. It's true that his name is one of the ones they are considering internally. At the moment, I'm told that still nothing is close to being done, but it's a concrete possibility. For sure, they will replace Summerville. “They are assessing all the options, but I think Leedswill be quite fast on this one, also because they made good money with Summerville and also with Archie Gray, so they have some money to invest, and they will surely do that.”

Leeds Eye Move for Liverpool’s Bobby Clark

Could be a replacement for Archie Gray

Close

On the back of Archie Gray’s £40 million-worth departure, Farke and his entourage are looking to use the funds secured from the youngster’s sale to buy a new central midfielder with Liverpool’s Bobby Clark earmarked as a potential acquisition.

Newcastle-born Clark, who has 14 senior Reds appearances under his belt, is being eyed by Leeds, according to radio host Craig Tapps. They do, however, face stern competition from both Norwich and Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

Football Insider have revealed that a loan move – in favour of a permanent departure – is more likely this summer after the 19-year-old signed a new contract at Anfield, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2028.All statistics per WhoScored