Leeds United have some exciting young talent in their ranks, including Archie Gray’s brother Harry, according to former Tottenham Hotspur and United midfielder Aaron Lennon.

United have had some outstanding players progress through their ranks over the years, including James Milner, David Batty, Jonathan Woodgate and Dennis Irwin. In more recent times, 18-year-old Archie Gray, who had been at the Yorkshire club since under-9 level, completed a big move to Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

Aaron Lennon names Leeds United’s ‘frightening’ starlet

Harry Gray is the brother of Archie Gray

16-year-old Harry Gray is another of United’s promising talents. Although he is yet to make a senior appearance for the club, Lennon, who represented the club between 2001 and 2005, believes all of the top clubs will be after him. Speaking on talkSPORT, he said:

“I was working back at Leeds last season and he is ridiculous. He is frightening. He plays in the 10 or nine. I don’t want to talk him up too much because I think everyone will want him as he’s that good. He’s probably the best I’ve seen in years.”

Gray made his non-competitive senior debut for the first team earlier this summer in a pre-season friendly against Harrogate Town. He then joined the squad for their training camp in Germany.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Gray scored eight goals in the under-18 Premier League last season

However, the youngster was forced to return to the United Kingdom shortly after he sustained a serious injury. He then shared an update on his social media indicating he will likely be sidelined until 2025.

United were fifth in the Championship standings after nine games. They won four, drew four and lost just one of their opening fixtures. Manager Daniel Farke will hope for another strong season after his side narrowly missed out on promotion last term having lost the play-off final against Southampton back in May.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt.