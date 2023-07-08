Leeds United likely seeing more of Joe Gelhardt this season means it's not ‘all doom and gloom’ for the club following relegation, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.After their relegation-worthy season in the Premier League, Leeds should look to their young assets as they embark on a new era at the Yorkshire-based club.

Leeds news – Joe Gelhardt

Gelhardt was signed by Leeds from Wigan Athletic back in 2020 for an undisclosed fee, per BBC Sport.The then 18-year-old, who had been capped at every level of the England set-up, signed a four-year deal until the summer of 2024.After making 15 appearances in England’s top-flight, Gelhardt was taken under the wing of Tony Mowbray at Sunderland, who signed the starlet on loan in January. “It is no secret that Joe had plenty of options had plenty of options on the table this month, so it is a testament to the club and its staff that he felt Sunderland was the best move for him.” Mowbray said upon the completion of his half-season loan.Now, the former Wigan striker has returned to Leeds and will aim to aid his side's automatic relegation back to England’s top tier and Taylor has now suggested that Leeds should rely on their younger stars in order to bounce straight back up.

What did Ryan Taylor say about Leeds and Joe Gelhardt?

Taylor suggested that the 21-year-old is one of the ‘really great’ young players Leeds have at their disposal and the club should look to build their future around their abundance of youth.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think they’ve got some really great young players. Joe Gelhardt I think will be good in the Championship and I think these are the kinds of players Leeds need to build around now. “Gelhardt could be worth a fair bit of money in a couple of years because he’s a great young talent that knows where the goal is, so it’s not all doom and gloom. But, you know, I can understand frustrations, if they exist.”

How did Joe Gelhardt perform last season?

The youngster was given the opportunity to excel at Sunderland in the 2022/23 campaign, and it’s fair to say that the Liverpool-born ace shone.Across 18 domestic appearances, the loanee scored three goals, registered a further three assists and was hailed as “astonishing” by Adrian Durham on talkSPORT (via MOT Leeds).Competing with his positional peers in the eight leagues below Europe’s top five, Gelhardt completed 2.55 progressive passes per 90, while maintaining a pass completion rate of 79.2%, with the latter statistic placing him in the top 6%, per Fbref. His numbers also highlighted his ability to press from the front, recording 1.35 tackles and 1.28 blocks per 90.Rodrigo has been mooted to make a swift exit from Elland Road following his well-earned call-up to the Spain national team, meaning Gelhardt could be the optimal replacement.