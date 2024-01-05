Highlights Leeds United hopes that Crysencio Summerville stays beyond January amid immense interest in the red-hot forward.

Summerville's impressive goal and assist record this season has been crucial to Leeds' promotion hopes as they currently sit fourth in the Championship.

Leeds are willing to part ways with key star in the January transfer window as a means of boosting their transfer budget.

Leeds United have been boosted by the red-hot form of Crysencio Summerville this campaign and journalist Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed why the club will just ‘have to hope’ that his decision will be to stay at Elland Road beyond the January transfer market.

The 22-year-old signed on the dotted line for the - in hindsight - measly fee of £1.3 million back in 2020, while he has gone on to plunder 64 appearances, with 16 goals and eight assists to show for.

It is the 2023/24 season, in particular, that has proven what the forward can provide. As the Yorkshire-based outfit look to secure immediate promotion back to the Premier League on their first attempt, retaining the ever-reliable services of Summerville will be more than crucial.

Interest in Summerville grows amid fine form

Major changes were seen to the Leeds roster over the summer months, with the likes of Tyler Adams and Rodrigo both leaving permanently, while Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Luis Sinisterra were all afforded the opportunity to play elsewhere temporarily as Daniel Farke’s side prepared to hustle and bustle in the English second tier.

Keeping ahold of Summerville - valued firmly at £20 million by Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear - was a stroke of genius, however, and without the Dutchman’s goal return this season, you have to wonder whether Leeds’ promotion hopes would be as strong as they currently are. Not only has he scored 12 strikes since the campaign got underway, but his half dozen haul of assists has also given the Whites a different layer of possibility in the final third.

Seeing in the New Year in the top four would have been a welcome gift for Farke and his staff and, given they are just four points off third-placed Southampton, ensuring the likes of Summerville do not move on to pastures new in the winter window will be as imperative as getting new faces through the door will be.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Statistics vs Leeds squad (as of 02/01/24) Metric Output Squad rank Rating 7.85 1st Goals 12 1st Assists 6 2nd Shots per game 3 1st Key passes per game 3 1st Dribbles per game 2.6 1st All statistics per WhoScored

Thanks to his rich vein of attacking form, the 22-year-old has received ample interest ahead of the January transfer window opening for business. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that none other than high-flying Aston Villa are among the suitors eyeing a move, despite Leeds having ‘no intention’ of letting him go in January as they view him as an integral piece of their squad.

The eight-cap Netherlands Under-21 international extended his stay at Elland Road back in 2022, meaning that his current contract, on the basis no further extensions are rubber-stamped, keeps him at the club until the summer of 2026.

Jones believes that Farke and his entourage will be counting their lucky stars that they decided to offload the likes of Sinisterra instead of the free-scoring Summerville, stating that thanks to the latter scoring so freely, you just have to ‘make the most of it’ while he’s still at Elland Road. Insisting that 2022/23 shows glimpses of his talent, the transfer insider admitted that his Championship employers will be hoping that he will, amid his standout performances, not receive any enticing January offers. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said…

“Yeah, he’s scoring a goal pretty much every other game. And when you've got someone of his age playing in this way, you have to make the most of it. Leeds definitely must feel lucky that things worked out this way in terms of him staying and Sinisterra going because at the time, I'm sure it was all a bit nervous and, on the decision making front, you're probably a little bit unsure that it was definitely the right thing. And we'd seen flashes last season of how good Summerville could be. Leeds just have to hope that no offers do come in in January, and he retains full focus on the job in hand.”

Leeds are willing to part ways with Gnonto

One of the transfer stories of the summer involved Everton’s perennial interest in Leeds winger Wilfried Gnonto. The stubbornness of Leeds, however, saw him remain at Elland Road for their all-important season and, as a result, the gifted Italian wouldn’t have expected to be a regular substitute this term with him racking up just 707 minutes of domestic action across 20 cameos.

Unfortunately for Gnonto, game time has been worryingly scarce and, of course, this has led to widespread speculation whether he will continue donning the threads of Leeds beyond the January transfer window, especially with Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT that a host of Premier League sides could be enticed into tabling a bid for the wantaway ace.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are willing to cut ties with the former Inter Milan youth prospect in the impending transfer window, given he has spent the best part of 2023/24 on the periphery. It is understood that the money made from Gnonto’s sale could be used to boost their prospective transfer kitty, one which they could use to enhance their chances of baring down on Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich in the latter half of the season.