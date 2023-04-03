Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams undergoing surgery is a "huge blow" for Javi Gracia, says journalist Pete O'Rourke.

The USA international is set to be on the sidelines for an extended period after sustaining a hamstring injury.

Leeds injury news — Tyler Adams

As per BBC Sport, Tyler was forced to undergo surgery because of a hamstring problem.

He picked it up in training last month and had to sit out of his country's fixtures during the recent international break as a result.

It's a setback for Leeds, with Adams having been a key player for the Whites this season. As shown on Transfermarkt, he's made 26 appearances in all competitions for his side in the current campaign.

The 24-year-old was brought to Elland Road by former manager Jesse March last summer in a deal worth £20m, according to BBC Sport.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Tyler Adams and Leeds?

O'Rourke has described Adams' injury as a blow to Gracia and Leeds.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "It's a huge blow. The last thing Leeds wanted was for any of their key players to pick up injuries and yeah, it sounds like it's a bad one for Tyler Adams, having had surgery on his hamstring."

How good has Tyler Adams been for Leeds this season?

He's been excellent. As per WhoScored, the former RB Leipzig man has been making 3.7 tackles per game, which is the highest average out of Leeds' current squad of players.

His passing hasn't been too bad either, with Adams' average of 55.3 also the best among his team-mates.

The Leeds star's standout attribute right now, though, may be his leadership skills. Speaking about him during the World Cup, former USA manager Gregg Berhalter said (via The Guardian): "His leadership has been vital to us from day one. In this World Cup, he’s extremely focused and his play has been outstanding over the course of these three games. He’s been performing lights out."

Berhalter later went on to add: "When you start talking about the captain types... Tyler fits a very specific role. He’s the general; he’s the strategist. He’s the guy that goes out there and leads by example. When he talks, people listen."

Certainly, in the middle of a relegation battle, Adams isn't the sort of player you want to lose. However, Leeds now look like they're going to be without him for some time.