Leeds United have been flattened by the departures of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the past month, with Daniel Farke's men aiming to earn promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking - and with the club seemingly set to miss out on a move for Jonathan Rowe, reports have stated that they could be in to sign Burnley winger Manuel Benson with 'big interest' in his services.

Leeds have been in the market for Norwich City winger Rowe ever since Summerville's departure, but reports on Tuesday have suggested that French outfit Marseille are edging ever closer to a move for his signature and, alongside previous interest in Sunderland's Jack Clarke, they have seemingly turned to the 'sensational' Benson with the winger currently on the peripherals of the squad at Turf Moor - which would certainly spark debate in the Championship.

Leeds Have 'Huge Interest' in Manuel Benson

The winger showed great form for Burnley in the Championship

The report by Sacha Tavolieri suggests that Benson is 'about to leave' the Clarets in the summer - with Leeds taking a strong interest in his talents.

Talks have reportedly taken place between Burnley and Benson over a permanent move away from the club, with Leeds showing a 'huge interest' in his services - but they aren't the only Championship clubs interested in his services.

Manuel Benson's Championship statistics - Burnley squad ranking, 2022/23 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 33 =12th Goals 11 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.1 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 =2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 2nd Match rating 6.76 =12th

Interestingly, Sunderland are also thought to be hot on the trails of the Angola international, despite boasting Patrick Roberts and Clarke at the Stadium of Light - whilst Norwich have also been interested and if Rowe leaves for Leeds or Marseille, Benson could be the ideal replacement for the young winger.

Personal terms aren't thought to be a problem between Benson and any of the interested clubs, and Tavolieri has stated that it's a case of wait and see iin case Benson does depart from Turf Moor in the coming week and a half.

Benson's Championship Exploits Could Tempt Leeds

The diminutive winger was outstanding in his previous campaign

Benson's exclusion by Vincent Kompany in Burnley's previous Premier League campaign was quite bizarre, but that lack of inclusion and broken trust could be huge for Leeds if they do manage to land their man heading into the new season.

The winger only started 14 games for the Clarets in their 2022/23 title win under the Belgian boss, but he still managed to score 11 goals and nab three assists in the second-tier as they stormed to 101 points in the campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Benson was born in Belgium but switched his allegiance to the Angolan national team earlier this year.

He only made eight appearances in the top-flight last time out, however, with just one start to boot - and with two unused substitute appearances to start the new Championship campaign, there is substance to the fact that he could be after game time after failing to break into Burnley's new-look side under Scott Parker.

But those stats in the Championship will be of great benefit to Leeds. They have lost Summerville and Rutter in what is huge output with a combined 25 goals and 25 assists in the regular second-tier season from last time out, which Benson would be able to contribute to at certain points in the campaign should he wind up at Elland Road before the window ends.

