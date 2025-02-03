Leeds United placed Cameron Archer at the top of their wishlist on Deadline Day, but are now likely to miss out on the Southampton attacker, as per Beren Cross of The Athletic.

Archer has been on the Peacocks' radar as a potential late signing in the winter transfer window, and the 23-year-old may have been keen on moving to Elland Road to get more minutes under his belt. He's come in and out of the Saints' team this season, starting 10 of 21 Premier League games, with two goals to his name.

Leeds' pursuit of Archer looked to have been boosted when Southampton agreed on a deal for Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh, perhaps paving the way for the 11-cap England U21 international to join Daniel Farke's EFL Championship league leaders.

Leeds Running Out Of Time For Archer

'Growing pessimism' over last-minute deal

Cross gave an update on Leeds' potential swoop for Archer and raised doubts that a deal would be agreed on before the transfer window closed. He explained the Peacocks' stance on his Saints' teammate Adam Armstrong, who was thought to be a possible alternative:

"Cameron Archer was Leeds’ chief target as deadline day began, but with the final hours of the window ticking away, there is growing pessimism about a deal with Southampton. Adam Armstrong emerged as a slim possibility, briefly, but Leeds never pursued him seriously."

Archer has over three years left on his contract at St Mary's after joining the South Coast outfit from Aston Villa last August in a £15 million deal. He'd only joined the Villans from Sheffield United days before and could make a third transfer in two windows if Leeds can conclude a deal for the versatile attacker.

