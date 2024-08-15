Highlights Leeds considering move for Chelsea's Humphreys, favors loan or permanent deal.

Leeds United are considering making a move for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, with the youngster allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on loan or permanently this summer, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Humphreys enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Swansea City last season, featuring 24 times in the Championship for the Welsh club. This campaign has prompted interest from Leeds and Burnley, with Chelsea said to be willing to sanction a move for the centre-back.

Daniel Farke is eager to improve his central defensive options, and has identified the Blues outcast as a viable acquisition. Romano has revealed that while a deal won't be easy to get done due to Chelsea's stubbornness in negotiations, Leeds are plotting a move for the 21-year-old and have a genuine chance of landing the player.

Leeds Eyeing Humphreys

Chelsea are open to a loan or a permanent move

One of several players to break through into first team football from Chelsea's Cobham academy in recent years, Humphreys joined the Blues' youth set-up at under-15 level, having initially been at Reading. The Exeter-born man developed in West London, and has managed two senior appearances for the club, although most of his football has come away from Stamford Bridge.

A temporary stint at Bundesliga II side Paderborn in 2022/23 came before last season's campaign in South Wales, where he thrived for Swansea under Michael Duff and Luke Williams. A left-footed central defender who was described by Duff last year as 'outstanding', in years gone by Humphreys may have had hope of featuring next season at Chelsea.

However, due to the excessive surplus of centre-halves at Enzo Maresca's disposal, with the likes of Axel Disasi, Wesley Fofana, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill all at the club, minutes next campaign would likely be limited for the England under-21 international. Thus, the Premier League side and the player's representatives are seeking to facilitate a transfer for the player.

Leeds have emerged as frontrunners, with transfer specialist Romano confirming the Yorkshire club's interest, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT:

"He's [Humphreys] considered a target. Another not so easy one, but still a player they have on their shortlist, still a player they've been considering, and so also for this one, I would consider Leeds in the race."

Farke is looking to bolster his defensive cohort, looking to add cover and competition for the likes of Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk, Maximilian Wober and Ethan Ampadu, all of whom are currently expected to share the load of minutes at the heart of the Whites' defence.

Humphreys' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 24 Pass Accuracy 85.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 3.24 Tackles Per 90 1.05 Interceptions Per 90 1 Clearances Per 90 3.52 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 1.33

Leeds Preparing Offer for Rowe

The promotion favourites are ready to offer £10m

While strengthening the back-line is on the agenda this summer, Farke's primary concern is finding a replacement for Crysencio Summerville. The Dutch winger left for West Ham earlier in this window, and won the Championship player of the season award for 2023/24, having netted 19 goals and registered nine assists in the division.

Thus, a successor is of paramount importance, with Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe identified as an option. Rowe enjoyed his own prolific campaign last season, scoring 12 Championship goals for the Canaries, and is also a target for Wolves and Marseille. Leeds are reportedly preparing a £10 million offer for the 21-year-old.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 14/08/2024