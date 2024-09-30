Leeds United are interested in signing Bristol Rovers winger Kofi Shaw, who is also the subject of interest from Aston Villa, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Shaw has burst onto the scene for Bristol Rovers this season, making four appearances and scoring once for the Pirates. The 17-year-old's early season exploits in League One have prompted suitors from the Championship and the Premier League to emerge, with Leeds said to be among the clubs monitoring the starlet's progress.

Daniel Farke lost the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter in the summer, and despite acquiring Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon as direct replacements, the German likely feels his squad could do with further attacking reinforcements. A move to Elland Road in January could be on the cards for Shaw, with Leeds reportedly weighing up the possibility of making a concerted effort to land the promising youngster before a top flight side does.

Leeds Interested in Shaw

The teenager has started the season well

Developing through Bristol Rovers' academy, Shaw has been granted his opportunity to flourish in the first team this season under manager Matt Taylor. The wide man, who can also be deployed centrally in midfield, made his professional debut on matchday 46 of last season in League One, gifted a ten-minute cameo off the bench against Wigan Athletic.

After taking part in pre-season for the south-west side, Taylor has opted to make Shaw a permanent fixture in the Rovers first-team. Playing 186 minutes of football already this campaign, the versatile youngster has impressed in England's third division, and has been described as a 'teenage sensation' by the Hard Tackle.

Revealing on his Patreon, journalist Nixon has claimed that Leeds are tracking Shaw's development, with an eye to making a move for him in the future. The West Yorkshire club are eager to acquire more young talent that they can land before Premier League clubs manage to do so, and in turn develop them into top flight players.

Farke and the Leeds hierarchy have identified Shaw as a potential target, but they'll face stiff competition from Villa for his signature. The Villans are also interested in the Englishman, who has lit up League One in the early parts of the season.

While Farke has a plethora of options in the areas behind the striker, he's keen on adding one more to his ranks in an upcoming window.

Shaw's Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 4 Minutes Played 186 Goals 1 Assists 0

Leeds Star Could Have Suffered ACL Injury

Ampadu came off against Coventry

While Leeds look to plan for the future with a potential youthful addition, Farke has an immediate concern he has to deal with. Captain Ethan Ampadu was forced off with injury in the Whites' game against Coventry City on Saturday afternoon, with the diagnosis said to be a possible ACL issue.

Ampadu went into a stern tackle on a Coventry player, and attempted to play on afterward, despite being in clear discomfort. The Welshman may now be out for several months, an injury which would represent a significant setback for Leeds, with the ex-Chelsea man playing every single Championship minute last season.

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 30/09/2024