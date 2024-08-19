Leeds United are interested in re-signing Jack Clarke this summer as a replacement for Georginio Rutter, although they face competition from the likes of Southampton and Lazio for his services, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Clarke enjoyed a productive 2023/24 campaign, netting 15 goals in 40 appearances for Sunderland, while also opening his account for the new season last weekend away at Cardiff. The performances have inevitably sparked interest from a number of clubs, with the aforementioned trio linked with the Englishman, as well as Wolves, who are said to have shown an interest in the £30 million-rated forward.

The Saints were initially believed to be the frontrunners to land Clarke, holding a 'strong interest' in the 23-year-old. However, the Sunday Mirror now suggest that Leeds are eager to land the former Tottenham man, as they look to find replacements for Crysencio Summerville and Rutter.

Leeds Eyeing Clarke

Farke is desperate for replacements

Developing through the academy at Leeds, Clarke completed a switch to Spurs in 2019 for a deal worth around £10 million. The former England under-20 international made just four sernior appearances for the North London outfit, eventually being sold to Sunderland in 2022 after an array of unsuccessful loan spells.

The Yorkshire-born man has gone onto establish himself as one of the Championship's best wingers, enjoying eleven and 15-goal campaigns in the last two seasons. Described as 'unplayable' by former Arsenal player Adrian Clarke, a move to a side in a top division or a side within England's second division is now on the cards.

In The Sunday Mirror's 18th August Newspaper (page 69), the publication reported that Daniel Farke wants to bring the club's academy graduate back to West Yorkshire, but the Whites will face competition from the likes of Southampton and Lazio. It's understood that the Wearsiders would be looking for a fee in excess of £10 million to sell one of their key assets.

Farke's side have drawn each of their opening two league fixtures, and thus the German is desperate for some attacking reinforcements. Summerville, last season's Championship player of the year, left Leeds for West Ham earlier this summer, while Rutter is closing in on a switch to Brighton.

These two sales leave Farke with a depleted attacking cohort, and it's believed that the former Norwich City manager has identified Clarke as a potential option to fill one of these two voids.

Clarke's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 40 Goals 15 Assists 4 Key Passes Per 90 2.35 Shots Per 90 2.75 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.81

Leeds Still Chasing Rak-Sakyi

The winger's move to Sheff Utd is in doubt

Another player Leeds have been linked with as a replacement for Summerville and Rutter, and are also reportedly competing with Southampton for, is Crystal Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. The winger's proposed move to Sheffield United has 'hit a snag', giving the Whites fresh hope that they can land the 21-year-old.

Rak-Sakyi was closing in on a switch to Bramall Lane until issues around agent payments and paperwork surfaced. Leeds could use this uncertainty to pounce, hoping to secure the services of a talented wide man who netted 15 goals whilst on loan at Charlton Athletic in the 2022/23 season.

