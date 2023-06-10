Leeds United star Jack Harrison is a player that will move on this summer following relegation along with three other key players, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Leeds hired Sam Allardyce with four games of their season remaining in a desperate bid to stay in the Premier League but ultimately finished in 19th position. They are now back in the Championship after only three seasons in the top flight.

Leeds United transfer news - Marc Roca, Rodrigo Moreno, Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison

Marc Roca, a £10 million signing from Bayern Munich in June, as per BBC Sport, is one of a number of players on a shortlist to replace the outgoing Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, according to Leeds Live. Roca did, however, play for Barcelona's city rivals Espanyol for four seasons before moving to Germany, where he made only 15 Bundesliga appearances across two seasons.

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in striker Rodrigo Moreno, according to the Birmingham Mail, while Harrison will be allowed to leave the club if 'the right offer comes in' despite signing a new five-year contract in April and having arrived from Manchester City for around £11m according to The Athletic.

Wilfried Gnonto was linked to a host of clubs in March, including Arsenal and Juventus, but limited playing time towards the end of the season has appeared to quieten rumours of his exit. A reportedly substantial sell-on clause in Gnonto's contract may increase Leeds' stubbornness to keep the player, with a large chunk of any transfer received for the 19-year-old going to FC Zurich in the event of a sale.

What has Taylor said about Leeds United, Roca, Rodrigo, Gnonto and Harrison?

When asked about potential outgoings from Leeds, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Marc Roca is definitely one that will move on. Rodrigo Moreno as well. Wilfried Gnonto would be a great signing for anyone. Jack Harrison, 100% I see him going, I don't see him staying at the club."

Will Leeds be able to keep any of these key players in the Championship?

Of the four, Gnonto is perhaps the only realistic target to stay at the club given both the cost it would take for Leeds to sell and the chance for the player to get consistent game time next season. Theoretically, Gnonto could embrace a full season in the Championship and either help fire Leeds straight back into the Premier League or impress enough to secure himself a lucrative move next summer.