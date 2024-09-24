Leeds United are keen to open talks with speedy winger Daniel James soon over a brand new contract at Elland Road, according to Football Insider.

The Wales international has become a key member of the squad under Daniel Farke since the team were relegated to the Championship, with the former Manchester United star having not been part of that squad while he was out on loan with Fulham.

However, his fantastic form last season couldn't help the team back to the top-flight and he has now established himself as the first-choice right-winger at the club this season, which has seen club chiefs look to improve their position with a key player by handing him a new contract.

Leeds Want to Hand Dan James a New Deal

Current contract expires in 2026

The 26-year-old winger, who has been described as "electric" in the past, joined the club in a club-record deal worth £25million but really struggled to make an impression under Marcelo Bielsa, before heading out on loan.

But since returning to Elland Road he has become a mainstay in the side when fit, registering 13 goals and seven assists in the Championship last season as they team were beaten in the playoff final at Wembley by Southampton.

With the 49ers keen to ensure they aren't left in a position where they're forced to sell another key player after a very busy summer transfer window that saw the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter and Archie Gray leave, they are now keen to enter talks with James to extend his stay at the club beyond 2026.

James' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 40 Goals 13 Assists 7 Shots Per 90 3 Key Passes Per 90 2.07 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.2

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Only Crysencio Summerville scored more goals than Daniel James for Leeds United in the 2023/24 season.

The 49ers have made it a priority to sort out the contract situations of key players this season following the transfer window, with fan-favourite Patrick Bamford someone they want to tie down to a long-term deal having already convinced Wilfried Gnonto to sign an extension according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Goalkeeper Illan Meslier is also someone who has been identified by the club chiefs as a target for a new contract, although GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed the Frenchman wants a release clause inserted in any new deal should they fail to earn promotion back to the Premier League.

Adam Pope 'Astounded' by Daniel Farke Criticism

Leeds have lost just one game this season

While Leeds United are coming off a convincing and comfortable victory over Cardiff this weekend, manager Farke is still facing criticism for the team's performance which has left journalist Adam Pope "astounded".

The Whites claimed a 2-0 win thanks to goals from Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe, while Pascal Struijk missed a penalty against a ten-man Cardiff side sitting rock-bottom of the table. After defeat to Burnley the previous week, fans wanted a statement win and were disappointed that Cardiff weren't put to the sword.

However, Leeds have lost just once all season in the league and currently sit in sixth place in the table and five points off the top of the table, meaning the criticism has been described as an overreaction from fans by journalist Pope.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 24/9/2024.