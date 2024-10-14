Leeds United are among several English clubs monitoring Steaua Bucharest defender Joyskim Dawa, with Everton and Fulham also reportedly interested, according to Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor.

The 28-year-old reportedly dreams of a move to the Premier League after an impressive start to the season in Romania, where he has helped Steaua win both of their opening Europa League matches, and could be available for a bargain price.

Per the report, Dawa has a release clause of just £4million in his current contract, making him an attractive option for multiple English clubs looking to strengthen their backlines and add competition for their first-choice centre-backs.

The nine-cap Cameroon international, who joined the Romanian club in the summer of 2022, is now playing professional football in his fourth different country, having previously represented clubs in Portugal, Latvia, and Ukraine.

Scouts from several clubs in both England and Europe have reportedly been in attendance for his recent continental performance in a 1-0 away win over Greek side PAOK in the Europa League.

Dawa on Elland Road Radar

Premier League clubs also interested

According to the Mirror, Fulham could be in the strongest position to sign Dawa ahead of Everton and Leeds in the January window, having already held talks with the Cameroonian’s representatives last week.

Those close to the 28-year-old’s camp believe he is capable of playing at the highest level and are pitching the idea to several clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Championship side Burnley and Premier League returnees Leicester City have also requested information on the Cameroonian recently.

Joyskim Dawa Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Steaua Bucharest 106 11 2 Mariupol 48 0 0 Botosani 32 4 1 Valmiera 18 2 2

Dawa could also be a useful option for Leeds, who have heavily relied on Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk's partnership at the start of their Championship campaign at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s side began the season with only three first-team centre-backs in the squad and have already suffered the consequences of taking this risk, with Maximilian Wober’s recent setback.

The Austrian defender has been sidelined at the start of the campaign, with his sole appearance coming in the EFL Cup, leaving Farke with no options to rotate his centre-back pairing.

Leeds Could Upgrade on Meslier

After Sunderland howler

Leeds United may be considering upgrading on goalkeeper Illan Meslier in the January transfer window following his costly error in their 2-2 draw at Sunderland, Football Insider has reported.

The Whites are said to have concerns over the Frenchman’s inconsistent form and are exploring their options ahead of 2025, with the prospect of bringing in a new shot-stopper.

Meslier is one of only two Leeds players to have played every minute of the Championship season so far, alongside Pascal Struijk.

The 24-year-old has kept five clean sheets in the English second division in his first nine games and ranks second in the league in that category, behind Plymouth Argyle’s Michael Cooper with six.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-10-24.