Leeds United are unlikely to stick with Sam Allardyce beyond this current season, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Allardyce was parachuted in at the start of the week after the Leeds board sanctioned the sacking of Javi Gracia following a string of poor results.

Leeds United manager news - Sam Allardyce

After a turbulent week at Elland Road, the return of Allardyce to the Premier League as Leeds boss until the end of the season sent shockwaves through the division (Sky Sports).

Having last managed at West Bromwich Albion two seasons ago, Allardyce has been handed the unenvious task of keeping Leeds in the top flight.

Upon his appointment as Leeds manager, Allardyce made some bold claims about his capabilities, hinting he was on a par with Premier League greats like Pep Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp.

Speaking to the media, the former England boss told reporters: "I might be 68 and look old and antiquated but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It's all there with me. They do what they do and I do what I do" (via Sky Sports).

However, should Allardyce wish to back up his claim with the results to match, he's only got a handful of matches to prove it.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Allardyce and Leeds?

When quizzed on Allardyce's role at Leeds, CBS reporter Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that he was unlikely to stay at the club beyond the end of the season.

On the 68-year-old, Jacobs said: "When you bring in Sam Allardyce, I think that it's about as good as you can get, unless you've got that permanent manager waiting in the wings.

"Because you're not going to be able to go to a Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers and say come in for four games. And those type of names if Leeds go down, don't necessarily want to drop into the Championship either.

"So you have to find someone that either is going to come in for four games, or is prepared to come in for four games, and then continue the job in the Championship as well. In the case of Big Sam, the indication is it is just a short-term deal.

"It's just about giving everyone a boost and about finding someone that can walk into the dressing room, and command respect. I don't think that Allardyce will come under too much criticism or scrutiny if he doesn't succeed, but if he does, then it's a masterstroke.”

What's next for 'Big Sam' and Leeds?

As if by magic, Allardyce's first match in charge of Leeds will pit the ex-Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers coach against none other than Guardiola.

Should Leeds survive a trip to the Etihad Stadium and escape with points, they'll be looking to build on that during their home clash against Champions League-chasing Newcastle United.

That proceeds a trip to east London to face West Ham United in their penultimate match of the season, before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the final game of what's expected to be Allardyce's short tenure.