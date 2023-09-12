Highlights Brenden Aaronson is unlikely to get his Leeds United career back on track after his loan with Union Berlin comes to an end.

The American was among a host of stars to leave Elland Road on a temporary basis after relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

Aaronson has admitted that the second half of last season was 'tough', with behind-the-scenes difficulties hindering Leeds' survival hopes.

Leeds United supporters may not see Brenden Aaronson make another appearance at Elland Road as his Whites career is unlikely to be 'repaired' for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The United States international was among the big-names to head out on loan during the summer window as boss Daniel Farke looks to lead a promotion charge without him.

Although Aaronson joined Leeds in a deal worth close to £25million from RB Salzburg last year, according to Sky Sports, he became one of the first members of the squad to head through the exit door when relegation from the Premier League was confirmed.

The creative midfielder linked up with Bundesliga side Union Berlin on a season-long loan, which will allow him to feature in the Champions League, while there is an option to make the switch permanent.

Union Berlin pounced after it became clear that Leeds dropping into the Championship resulted in a release clause written into Aaronson's contract becoming active, much like many of his teammates in Yorkshire.

But the 22-year-old's career in his new surroundings has not got off to the best of starts as he was sent off during his second appearance of the Bundesliga season, which has restricted him to just 128 minutes of action in all competitions.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Aaronson's acquisition at Leeds will 'go down as a disappointment' as he failed to rediscover the form he enjoyed while on Salzburg's books.

Despite the ex-Philadelphia Union man's struggles in the Premier League, Fulham were willing to hand him an opportunity to shine in the top flight by looking to take him on loan, but the offer of continental football with Union Berlin proved to be too good to turn down.

Aaronson has admitted that the second half of last season was 'tough', with behind-the-scenes difficulties hindering Leeds' hopes of avoiding the drop.

Brenden Aaronson ranking vs Leeds United teammates for 2022/23 Premier League season Goals =10th Assists 3rd Shots per game =4th Key passes per game 2nd Dribbles per game =4th All statistics according to WhoScored

Jones has serious doubts over whether Aaronson will be able to repair the damage to his reputation after opting against attempting to be a driving force in Leeds' promotion push by heading to Union Berlin.

The reliable journalist feels the American is low on confidence and swapping Salzburg for Elland Road proved to be a mistake.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"It's really tricky to figure how Aaronson gets his career back on track, certainly at Leeds. I don't, personally, think his Leeds career will be repaired. I think it was a move that blighted him. There are various factors and reasons for that, but his form has fallen away completely. We're not really seeing the things that he was good at anymore. You want a player who is pressing high, plays at a high tempo and is creative. He definitely is still capable of those things, but the problem is even now, when he's going away on international duty with the United States, they're not even in a good place right now."

Aaronson's struggles in a Leeds shirt are there for all to see when his statistics are looked at as, according to Transfermarkt, he only found the back of the net once and registered a further three assists over the course of 40 appearances last season.

Just four teammates - Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Jack Harrison and Marc Roca - were on the pitch for more minutes than the American during the 2022/23 campaign, highlighting that his lack of end product proved costly in the Whites' attempts to retain their Premier League status.

Aaronson penned a £45,000-per-week contract when he sealed a switch to Leeds, meaning he earned £2.34million during his first year on the club's books.

As a result, when his salary is combined with his transfer fee of £24.7million, each goal contribution came at a cost of £6.76million as he failed to build on getting his name on the scoresheet 13 times in a Salzburg shirt.

Reputable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds chief Farke would like to dip into the free agency market to acquire a new left-back if the right option comes to the fore.

Although Junior Firpo has given the Whites hope that he is close to returning to the fray as - speaking to the Dominican Republic media outlet Momento Deportivo RD - he revealed he is on the verge of making a full recovery, he is yet to make an appearance since the start of the season.

There are fears that the former Barcelona man could still be on the sidelines for up to another month, despite his positive update, as he continues to fight back from a knee ligament problem.

Firpo has remained at Elland Road despite several European clubs being keen to acquire his services during the transfer window.