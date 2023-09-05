Highlights Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has been backed to put his failed attempts to secure a summer move behind him by impressing on the pitch.

Gnonto went on strike in an attempt to force a move to Everton, but Leeds held firm in their stance after already parting ways with numerous big-name players.

Tottenham Hotspur were also interested in signing Gnonto, and a January move cannot be ruled out as they have the financial resources following Harry Kane's departure.

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto was 'badly advised' during the summer window and will bounce back by producing 'magic moments' at Elland Road after a key detail within his contract has emerged, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although the Whites recouped more than £27million through departures and allowed a number of big-names to head out on loan following relegation from the Premier League, boss Daniel Farke managed to hold onto Gnonto beyond last Friday's 11pm deadline.

Leeds latest news - Wilfried Gnonto

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton boss Sean Dyche has conceded that the Merseyside outfit did not come close to striking a deal for Gnonto during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

The report suggests Toffees' financial limitations resulted in them being unable to offer the Italy international, who only headed to Yorkshire in a £3.8million move from FC Zurich 12 months ago, a quickfire route back into the top flight.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton did not push the boat out in a bid to persuade Leeds to cash in on Gnonto during the final hours of Deadline Day.

But it is clear that the winger was firmly on Dyche's radar and he was keen to profit from Leeds dropping into the Championship as numerous offers worth up to £25million were put on the table, only for the Whites to push them back.

Gnonto also handed in a written transfer request last month after growing frustrated at his current employers refusing to allow him to make the switch to Goodison Park, but Leeds held firm.

The ex-Inter Milan youngster has come back into the fray in recent weeks, with his first goal of the season coming during the Whites' win over Ipswich Town last month.

Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United statistics Appearances 32 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow cards 9 Red cards 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

What has Dean Jones said about Gnonto?

Jones understands that Leeds were able to resist offers for Gnonto as he does not have a relegation release clause written into his £20,000-per-week contract.

Having seen his route out of Elland Road blocked, the respected journalist is confident the 19-year-old will turn his attentions towards playing a key role in the Whites attempting to secure promotion after being poorly advised by his representatives.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"You have got players like Gnonto who haven't got a move away and are having to now knuckle down and show that they've got what it takes. At the end of the day, Gnonto didn't have the same clause to get out like Luis Sinisterra did, so there's not much you can do about that from a personal point of view. I think Gnonto is the sort of player that will quickly have to get his head around this. He's still young. I think, personally, he's been badly advised at times during the transfer window. But he is an unbelievable talent, and we'll see some magic moments from him still."

Who went on strike with Gnonto when he was looking to force a move?

Gnonto effectively went on strike in a bid to force through a move to Everton last month, but he was not the only Leeds man to do all they could to ensure they moved onto pastures new.

Sinisterra was also desperate to leave Elland Road ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, which led to Farke threatening to exclude the Colombian from training sessions as he did not want his wantaway antics to damage the mood within the camp.

Unlike Gnonto, Sinisterra eventually got what he was looking for because, during the final stages of Deadline Day, he sealed a loan move to Bournemouth.

The wide-man's temporary transfer to the Vitality Stadium came just over a year after he joined Leeds from Dutch side Feyenoord for £21million.

But the Whites were not the only club being forced to deal with key men looking to engineer a move during the summer window as Matheus Nunes refused to train with Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of forcing through a £53million switch to Manchester City.

Could Gnonto leave Leeds in January?

Everton were not Gnonto's only admirers as, according to London World, Tottenham Hotspur were also keeping tabs on his situation during the final month of the window.

The report suggests Spurs turned their attentions towards potentially recruiting the Italian, who has won silverware in Switzerland and his homeland at youth level, as they looked to add pace to their attacking options.

Although the north Londoners ended up forking out £47.5million to sign Brennan Johnson from Nottingham Forest in a late deal, they will still have plenty of money to spend in January.

That is because Harry Kane's £100million transfer to Bayern Munich has left Tottenham in a healthy financial position, so a mid-season move for Gnonto cannot be totally ruled out.