Highlights JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman insists Leeds United could make a sizeable profit if they are forced to sell Ethan Ampadu at the end of the season.

The defensive midfielder joined the Whites for an initial fee of £7million from Premier League side Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

Ampadu has been described as the best defensive midfielder in the Championship after already making his mark at Elland Road.

Leeds United could make a significant profit from Ethan Ampadu if they fail to secure an immediate return to the Premier League, while an Elland Road teammate has proven to be a 'revelation' during the early stages of the campaign, JustJoe Football Show presenter Joe Wainman has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ampadu was among the fresh faces to head to Yorkshire during the summer transfer window as boss Daniel Farke spent more than £30million on reinforcements as he seeks promotion to the top flight.

Leeds latest news - Ethan Ampadu

Leeds managed to lure Ampadu away from Chelsea in a £7million deal in July, according to The Athletic, with add-ons potentially taking the total outlay to £10million as Farke went in search of strengthening his defensive midfield options.

The Wales international was limited to just 12 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge, and his switch to the Whites brought a succession of loan moves to an end having spent spells with the likes of RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, Venezia and Spezia in recent campaigns as his path into the west Londoners' first-team was blocked.

Respected presenter Wainman recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ampadu has been a 'revelation' during the early stages of his Leeds career, having quickly become one of the first names on the team-sheet, while he could prove to be a bargain after seeing Chelsea respond by spending a British-record £115million on Moises Caicedo.

Following his arrival at Elland Road, the 23-year-old has admitted that the opportunity to join Farke's charges came at the 'perfect time' in his career, with him looking to make inroads at a club on a permanent basis.

Ampadu became one of Leeds' highest earners when he penned a four-year contract to rubber-stamp his move, with the deal seeing him rake in £40,000-per-week.

Leeds United's highest earners Georginio Rutter £70,000-per-week Patrick Bamford £70,000-per-week Junior Firpo £60,000-per-week Daniel James £50,000-per-week Pascal Struijk £50,000-per-week Stuart Dallas £45,000-per-week Ethan Ampadu £40,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Ampadu 'best defensive midfielder in the Championship' - Joe Wainman

Wainman believes Ampadu has wasted no time in showing his class in a Leeds shirt, with his performances highlighting that he is the Championship's leading defensive midfielder.

The JustJoe Football Show host feels the Whites stand to make a sizeable profit on the Exeter-born man if they are forced to cash in further down the line, while Archie Gray has been one of the surprise packages after becoming a regular starter under Farke.

Wainman told GIVEMESPORT:

"For me, Ampadu is the best No.6 in the division. I think, with the price of No.6s, if Leeds don't get promoted, there is going to be a massive sell-on clause because the club paid a pittance for him at just £7million. "Gray, for me, has been a revelation. We all expected big things, but did we think he would take to the Championship as well as he has? Probably not. "Anyone coming in is going to have to perform when they do get given the opportunity because I can't see either of them being dropped very often, to be honest."

17-year-old Leeds talent wanted by Premier League side

Gray has not only caught Wainman's eye as, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace have been mulling over whether to offer the central midfielder a quickfire route back into the Premier League.

The report suggests the south Londoners have been looking to discover whether it will be possible to tempt the teenager away from Leeds, where he has less than two years remaining on his £1,000-per-week contract, in the coming months.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gray should resist the temptation to head back into the top flight at the first opportunity as remaining in his current surroundings, where promotion could be on the cards, may be beneficial for his career.

It is clear that the England under-17 international has made an impression on Farke, with the German tactician naming him in the starting line-up in each of the first seven matches of the Championship campaign.

Gray has broken into the first-team picture having gone into the season still waiting to make his senior debut for Leeds, so it has certainly been a memorable couple of months as he looks to continue his development and build experience.

Leeds threaten to take action after relegation

Leeds could play a key role in Everton's proposed takeover not going ahead as, according to MailOnline, they have written a joint letter with Leicester City and Burnley making it clear to potential new owners 777 Partners that they intend to sue the Merseyside club for £300million if they are found guilty of breaching spending rules.

The report suggests the Whites and Foxes are unhappy that the Toffees' charges were not dealt with last season as the delay may have helped the Goodison Park-based outfit to escape relegation by avoiding a points deduction, while the Premier League independent tribunal hearing will take place on October 25.

Leeds went without a win since March 18 as they fell into the Championship on the final day of last season, with back-to-back defeats to West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur ending their survival bid, while Everton finished two points clear of the drop zone.