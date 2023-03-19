Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is not well-liked by large sections of the Elland Road faithful due to the way he treated Marcelo Bielsa, journalist Conor McGilligan has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are embroiled in another relegation battle and Javi Gracia, who was appointed as Jesse Marsch's successor last month, has been tasked with maintaining the club's Premier League status.

Leeds latest news - Victor Orta

According to Football Insider, Orta is likely to leave Leeds when 49ers Enterprises complete their takeover of the club later this year.

The report suggests the 44-year-old could be one of the first senior figures to walk away from the Whites, due to his close ties to current owner Andrea Radrizzani, if the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers take full control.

Orta was spotted crying in the directors box when Junior Firpo grabbed what proved to be the winner as Leeds sealed a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Southampton last month.

But the Spaniard's antics in the stands have not gone down well with the supporters and journalist McGilligan previously told GIVEMESPORT that he has 'got a lot of people's backs up'.

Orta has been working behind the scenes at Leeds since May 2017, when he left Middlesbrough to be appointed as the Yorkshire side's director of football.

What has Conor McGilligan said about Orta?

McGilligan believes a large proportion of the Leeds fanbase are no longer pleased with the job Orta is doing and the sacking of Bielsa was a turning point.

The journalist, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, feels the Argentinian was treated poorly by the director of football, who has also failed to impress in the transfer market.

When asked for the supporters' view on Orta, McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: "Not good, to be honest. I think it all stemmed from how Bielsa was treated, where he was sacked after the January window.

"There was no pre-planning there, to be honest. They got rid of him and he was almost kicked to the kerb a little bit. I think it started there, among a lot of bad signings."

Could Orta leave before the takeover?

According to i News, Orta's job will come under threat if Gracia is unable to turn Leeds' season around and relegation to the Championship is confirmed.

The report suggests the former Sevilla technical director has come under fire as it was his decision to turn to Marsch as Bielsa's successor, while there were internal disagreements over which direction to head in after the American was axed last month.

Orta's position also came under scrutiny after struggling to find a new head coach, with the likes of Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot turning down the opportunity to head to Elland Road prior to Gracia's appointment.

Additionally, his spending in the transfer market has come under the microscope as, although close to £130million has been forked out on fresh faces over the last two windows, Leeds still find themselves fighting for Premier League survival.

After holding intense talks with the current hierarchy, 49ers Enterprises are expected to complete a full takeover of the Whites by the summer, which could spell the end for Orta.