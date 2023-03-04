Leeds United could be under new ownership by the time the 2023/24 campaign gets underway, it has been claimed.

Leeds: 49ers takeover now has 'real possibility this summer' at Elland Road

Leeds United prospective owners 49ers Enterprises are 'fully committed' and a summer takeover is 'a very real possibility' regardless of whether Premier League safety is secured at Elland Road, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The Whites are in serious danger of dropping into the Championship after struggling to claw themselves out of a relegation dogfight.

Leeds takeover news - 49ers Enterprises

According to The Athletic, 49ers Enterprises are expected to complete a full takeover of Leeds by the summer at the latest after holding intense talks with the current hierarchy.

The report suggests the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers currently controls more than 40 per cent of the Whites and has been targeting full ownership for some time.

It is understood that 49ers Enterprises have a deal, which could be worth as much as £475 million, in place to take full control of Leeds by January 2024.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GiveMeSport that Leeds are already in the process of changing hands from current owner Andrea Radrizzani.

But it has emerged that the exact breakdown of 49ers Enterprises' investment has not yet been finalised as they prepare to take charge of Leeds.

What has Ben Jacobs said about 49ers Enterprises?

Jacobs understands that 49ers Enterprises' stance over a full takeover will not change regardless of which division Leeds are in next season.

The journalist believes Radrizzani could be usurped as the Yorkshire club's majority shareholder in a matter of months.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "49ers Enterprises are fully committed to Leeds and to a full takeover. It's really just a case of when.

"Sources have always indicated that staying up or going down won't necessarily alter the timescale, so there is still a very real possibility that will get done over the summer.

"But there are just so many moving parts at the moment that we're going to have to wait and see how the season plays out before the picture becomes clearer."

Are Leeds likely to maintain their Premier League status?

Leeds desperately need to put a run of wins together if they want to steer clear of the drop zone as, according to Transfermarkt, they have only registered one victory in their last 10 domestic fixtures.

The Whites' hierarchy have attempted to turn the tide by appointing Javi Gracia as the club's new head coach, following the sacking of Jesse Marsch last month.

Although the Spaniard made a promising start to his reign by chalking up a 1-0 victory over bottom side Southampton last weekend, a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Fulham followed a matter of days later.

Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Leicester City and Southampton are the only Premier League outfits to have conceded more goals this season, so defensive improvements are needed.

Gracia has amassed 19 wins over the course of his managerial career in the English top flight, so he will be confident of guiding Leeds to safety.

