Highlights Glen Kamara and Djed Spence are expected to quickly establish themselves as key members of Leeds United's squad after their recent moves.

Central midfielder Kamara joined the Whites from Scottish Premiership giants Rangers in a £5million deal during the final hours of Deadline Day.

Spence has linked up with Daniel Farke's side on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the campaign.

Leeds United new-boys Glen Kamara and Djed Spence will 'quickly establish themselves' as key members of Daniel Farke's squad after the reasons behind their respective moves to Elland Road have emerged, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites spent more than £30million during the summer window as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League after suffering relegation on the final day of last season.

Leeds latest news - Glen Kamara and Djed Spence

Speaking to Finnish media outlet Helsingin Sanomat, Kamara has revealed that former Norwich City frontman Teemu Pukki played a key role in convincing him to join Leeds just hours before the deadline.

The central midfielder suggests his international teammate spoke glowingly about Farke after making 138 appearances - and scoring 70 goals along the way - under the German tactician's guidance at Carrow Road.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds managed to acquire Kamara from Scottish Premiership title challengers Rangers for £5million.

The 27-year-old, who has penned a £21,000-per-week contract, made his debut during the final stages of the stalemate with Sheffield Wednesday as he came off the bench last weekend.

A matter of days before Kamara headed to Yorkshire, Spence was also recruited by Leeds after they agreed to fork out a £1million loan fee to take him off Tottenham Hotspur's hands for the remainder of the campaign.

The right-back had failed to make his mark in north London, having sealed a £20million switch from Middlesbrough just 13 months earlier.

Like Kamara, Spence came off the bench to make his Leeds bow as his new side were made to settle for a point against Sheffield Wednesday.

What has Dean Jones said about Kamara and Spence?

Jones believes Kamara and Spence will waste no time in making themselves key members of Leeds' squad as Farke was particularly keen to secure reinforcements in their respective positions.

The respected journalist is aware that Kamara was open to moving to Elland Road as he looks to get more regular game time, while Spence felt joining the Whites was the best option after being unable to convince new Tottenham chief Ange Postecoglou that he should be in the forefront of his plans.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think Kamara and Spence will quickly establish themselves in that team and make their impact on it. They were two really big signings for them in the transfer window and two big areas of focus, too. Both players have plenty to prove and that's another reason why they were signed. Kamara needs to get himself going again, and Djed Spence has just been stale for so long now at Tottenham. He wanted to get going, so he decided that coming down to the Championship and taking this move was the best one for him."

Is Spence likely to replace Ayling in the starting line-up vs Millwall?

Spence has an abundance of Championship experience as, according to Transfermarkt, he has made 103 appearances in the competition and racked up nine goal contributions along the way.

But Luke Ayling, who is on a £25,000-per-week contract and has been on Leeds' books since joining for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City seven years ago, is standing in the new arrival's path to the right-back slot after establishing himself as a fans' favourite.

The 32-year-old has regularly worn the captain's armband since the new campaign got underway last month, highlighting that he has already earned Farke's trust and remains one of the leading voices in the dressing room.

But reputable journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spence was brought in from Tottenham to usurp Ayling as Leeds' first-choice option on the right-hand side of the backline, meaning a start when domestic football returns with a trip to Millwall on September 17 could be on the cards.

However, Ayling - who has made 258 appearances in a Whites shirt - may feel hard done by if he is left out of the starting line-up for the trip to the capital as he has averaged more tackles, per Championship outing, than any of his teammates.

Leeds United's highest average tackles per game this season Luke Ayling 2.8 Ethan Ampadu 2.4 Jamie Shackleton 1.5 Sam Byram 1.5 Archie Gray 1.4 All statistics according to WhoScored

What next for Leeds?

Farke will be seeking his third win since taking over as Leeds' head coach, according to Transfermarkt, when they head to Millwall after the international break.

But it will not be easy for the Whites to come away from the Den with all three points as they are unbeaten in their last two outings and Gary Rowett's side have set their sights on challenging for a play-off spot after missing out on the top six on the final day of last season.

Farke has a promising record against Millwall, winning three of his six meetings with the Lions and only coming on the losing side once.

Leeds will also face Hull City, Watford and Southampton before the end of the month, meaning the next few weeks could be pivotal in the Whites' charge for promotion.