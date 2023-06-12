Leeds United could see Sam Allardyce return to Elland Road as he has confirmed that he is 'prepared' to work behind the scenes, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite the Whites' relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, 49ers Enterprises reached an agreement to purchase the club last week, and the new majority shareholders have a number of key decisions to make ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Leeds latest news - Sam Allardyce

According to The Sun, Allardyce was keen to move into an upstairs role when he walked away from the Leeds dugout last month.

The report suggests the 68-year-old was eager to take over as the Whites' new general manager or director of football, but he is no longer on the Yorkshire giants' books.

Having failed to stave off relegation to the Championship, after taking over as caretaker manager for the final four matches of the season, Allardyce and Leeds mutually agreed to part ways.

It means 49ers Enterprises are on the lookout for a new head coach, while director of football Victor Orta's exit has also left the Americans with a huge void behind the scenes.

Allardyce failed to win any of his matches in charge of Leeds, picking up just one point from a possible 12.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Allardyce?

Jacobs has refused to rule out the possibility of 49ers Enterprises looking to lure Allardyce back to Leeds, even if he does not head back into the dugout.

The CBS reporter understands the former England boss is open to taking on a key behind-the-scenes role as the Whites seek an immediate return to the Premier League.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Big Sam has already said that he doesn't feel he is the right man to lead Leeds as a manager, but that he is prepared to come in, in some other capacity."

Who is in the running to be named Leeds' next boss?

According to FootballTransfers, Steven Gerrard has held talks with the Leeds hierarchy over potentially moving into the hot-seat.

But the report suggests the Whites are not the only club eyeing the former Aston Villa and Rangers chief as he has also been in discussions with Leicester City.

It is understood that Gerrard is open to taking over at Leeds, and he would bring club legend Gary McAllister with him as an assistant.

Ex-Bournemouth chief Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan, who is currently at the West Bromwich Albion helm, are also being considered for the top job.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds may feel they have a chance of luring Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter to Elland Road.