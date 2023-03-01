Leeds United head coach Javi Gracia needs to show his ruthless side as he looks to secure Premier League safety, it has been claimed.

Leeds United boss Javi Gracia 'won't accept substandard performance levels' as he looks to ensure Premier League action remains at Elland Road next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport.

Fresh from being appointed as the Whites' head coach, Gracia guided his new employers out of the Premier League's relegation zone after beating bottom club Southampton, thanks to a Junior Firpo strike, last weekend.

Leeds manager news - Javi Gracia

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gracia has insisted that his Leeds players need to make every minute count as they look to stave off dropping into the Championship.

The report suggests the Spaniard is attempting to instill a mentality where the Whites' stars are eager to impress whether they are named in the starting line-up or made to settle for a place on the bench.

Gracia has revealed he is 'very optimistic' that Leeds will perform at a higher level than they did during their win over Southampton when they head to Stamford Bridge to battle it out with an out-of-form Chelsea side this weekend.

The victory over fellow strugglers Southampton was the Yorkshire outfit's first in the Premier League since overcoming Bournemouth in a seven-goal thriller last November.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GiveMeSport that Leeds' players are 'excited' to be working with Gracia and there is an expectation he will make an 'immediate impact'.

What has Dean Jones said about Gracia?

Jones believes Gracia needs to show his ruthless side after making a positive start to his Leeds reign and insists he will not settle for below par displays.

The journalist feels the 52-year-old is facing up to the challenge of keeping the Whites in the Premier League head-on.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "He is a pretty reasonable man, as football managers go, as far as I understand. But, at the same time, he won't allow for self-pity and he won't accept substandard performance levels.

"That's probably what this team needs right now. There's got to be a ruthless nature to the way he goes about this.

"I think, judging by the fact that he's been taken on a contract that some managers wouldn't have signed, to be fair, it seems that he is willing to take on this challenge."

Is Gracia capable of keeping Leeds in the Premier League?

Gracia has a decent managerial record in the English top flight as, according to Transfermarkt, he led Watford to 18 wins and 12 draws from 56 matches while in charge of Watford.

He clearly made an impact after being handed the Leeds reins by securing three points against Southampton, which led to director of football Victor Orta crying with joy in the Elland Road stands.

There is no doubt that Gracia has a winning mentality and he has arrived in Yorkshire after enjoying success with Al-Sadd, having led them to the Qatari title ahead of his exit.

Jesse Marsch was sacked by the Leeds hierarchy less than a year after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa, and the new man at the helm will be confident of bettering the American's record.

That is because Marsch only managed to rack up eight domestic victories in 32 fixtures, suffering 15 defeats along the way.

