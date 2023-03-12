Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has 'got a lot of people's back's up' due to his unprofessional nature in the Elland Road stands, journalist Conor McGilligan has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites are at risk of dropping into the Championship after finding themselves embroiled in another Premier League relegation dogfight.

Leeds latest news - Victor Orta

According to i News, Orta's job will come under threat if Leeds fall into the second tier of English football and there were internal disagreements over which direction to head in after former head coach Jesse Marsch was sacked last month.

The report suggests the Spaniard has come under fire as it was his decision to turn to the ex-Red Bull Salzburg boss after Marcelo Bielsa was axed 13 months ago, while expensive transfers have been rubber-stamped thanks to scouting systems he has put in place.

Orta's position also came under scrutiny after struggling to find a successor to Marsch, with the likes of Carlos Corberan, Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot turning down the opportunity to head to Elland Road.

Javi Gracia was eventually named as Leeds' new head coach, but a host of knock-backs en route to that stage did not go down well within the fanbase.

Orta was spotted crying in the directors box when Junior Firpo found the back of the net in the Yorkshire outfit's 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Southampton last month.

What has Conor McGilligan said about Orta?

McGilligan believes Orta is frustrating a large section of the Leeds fanbase due to his antics while watching from the Elland Road stands.

The journalist, who runs the One Leeds Fan Channel on YouTube, feels the 44-year-old needs to take his fair share of the blame for the Whites finding themselves in another battle to beat the drop.

McGilligan told GIVEMESPORT: "He celebrates his wins in front of the fans, which I don't think is a very professional way of doing it. I think he's got a lot of people's backs up.

"At the minute, Leeds shouldn't be where they are positioned in the table with the amount of money that the club has spent."

Would Leeds' prospective new owners look to keep Orta?

According to The Athletic, 49ers Enterprises are expected to complete a full takeover of Leeds by the summer after holding intense talks with the current hierarchy.

The report suggests the investment arm of NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers have been targeting full ownership for a prolonged period and currently control more than 40 per cent of the Whites.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the takeover will be rubber-stamped regardless of which division Leeds find themselves in, but it remains unclear as to whether Orta has a long-term future at Elland Road.

The key behind-the-scenes figure has overseen dozens of transfers over the course of his spell in Yorkshire and close to £130million has been forked out on fresh faces over the last two windows.

But many of those have not paid off, so Orta - who left Middlesbrough to be appointed as Leeds' director of football in May 2017 - is likely to have his position questioned.