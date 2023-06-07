Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani's offer to use Elland Road as security for a bank loan ahead of completing a Sampdoria takeover was 'not necessarily a surprise', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, and the issues on the pitch are marrying up with those off it.

Leeds latest news - Andrea Radrizzani

According to The Athletic, Radrizzani offered to use Leeds' home as security for a £26million bank loan which his company, Aser, and bidding partner Gestio Capital intended to take advantage of to complete a takeover of Italian side Sampdoria.

The report suggests 49ers Enterprises, who have been in discussions to acquire control of the Whites, were unaware of Elland Road being put forward as security for a potential loan.

Radrizzani has reached an agreement to buy Sampdoria after striking a deal with Massimo Ferrero last month.

It is understood that Leeds are also on the verge of changing hands as 49ers Enterprises held productive talks on Monday and could complete a takeover this week.

The investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers have an option to secure 100 per cent control of the Championship side by January 2024.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Radrizzani?

Jacobs was not shocked when he learnt that Radrizzani had offered to use Elland Road as security for a multi-million pound bank loan as he neared a Sampdoria takeover.

The respected journalist told GIVEMESPORT: "With Radrizzani, it's not necessarily a surprise that there's an Elland Road factor within Sampdoria.

"Aser is the parent company that he's using for Sampdoria. Obviously, it is also his parent company as far as Leeds United are concerned."

Are Leeds close to appointing a new manager?

According to the Daily Star, Brendan Rodgers has emerged as a surprise contender to move into the Leeds hot-seat after being included on a shortlist of candidates.

The report suggests Radrizzani is a huge admirer of the former Leicester City chief, leading to him being eyed as a potential option to guide the Whites back into the top flight.

Graham Potter is also admired by the Leeds hierarchy, while West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan and Lorient’s Regis Le Bris are also in the running to clinch the top job.

However, Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT it is unlikely that Rodgers or Potter would consider dropping into the Championship.

Leeds and Sam Allardyce mutually agreed to part ways after he was unable to guide the club to Premier League safety during his four-game spell in caretaker charge.