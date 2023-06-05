Leeds United will find it difficult to tempt Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter into the Elland Road dugout as they may not consider 'dropping down into the Championship', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Whites suffered relegation from the Premier League on the final day of the season, and owner Andrea Radrizzani is on the lookout for a new head coach.

Leeds manager news - Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter

According to the Daily Star, Rodgers has emerged as a surprise contender to move into the Leeds hot-seat after being included on a shortlist of candidates.

The report suggests Radrizzani is a huge admirer of the 50-year-old, leading to him being eyed as a potential option to guide the Whites back into the top flight.

It is understood that Potter is also likely to be in Leeds' sights as he is admired by executives working behind the scenes.

But Leicester City, who were consigned to relegation with the Whites last month, are making a fresh move for the former Chelsea chief as well.

CBS reporter Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that members of the Leeds squad wanted Sam Allardyce to remain in charge, after taking over on a caretaker basis late in the campaign, but he has walked away from Elland Road.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Rodgers and Potter?

Jacobs believes Rodgers and Potter moved onto Leeds' radar before they suffered relegation to the Championship.

The journalist has serious doubts over whether either will be interested in heading to Yorkshire to take over the Whites in the second tier.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "We're going to see other candidates linked, like Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers, but I sense these are names that were being discussed when Leeds were still in the Premier League with a chance of safety.

"I think the likes of Rodgers and Potter can get quite big Premier League jobs still. Leeds are a big club, so if they were in the Premier League, maybe in the off-season and with new owners that would have been of appeal.

"But I would be surprised if Potter or Rodgers personally considered dropping down into the Championship."

Why are Rodgers and Potter on Leeds' radar?

Rodgers has an impressive managerial record as, according to Transfermarkt, he has enjoyed 361 wins in 689 fixtures.

The Northern Irishman has also clinched an abundance of silverware, including the FA Cup and Scottish Premiership, so there would be confidence of him bringing a winning mentality to Leeds.

Although Rodgers was sacked by Leicester in April, there is no doubt that he would be a major coup for the Whites.

The same can be said for Potter, who was axed by Chelsea just a matter of months after they paid a world-record £21.5million to acquire him from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 48-year-old averages 1.23 points-per-game in the Premier League, while he also boasts Championship experience.

During a spell in charge of Swansea City, Potter claimed 18 wins in the second tier of English football, which will be an attraction for Radrizzani.