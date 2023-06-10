Leeds United managerial candidate Steven Gerrard 'might not be popular among some supporters' at Elland Road after an underwhelming spell in charge of Aston Villa, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Following the decision for the Whites to part ways with Sam Allardyce after a brief stint in caretaker charge, owner Andrea Radrizzani is seeking a new head coach.

Leeds manager news - Steven Gerrard

According to The Telegraph, Gerrard is among the managers being considered for the vacant manager's post at Leeds.

The report suggests former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan, who is currently at the helm of Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion, have also worked their way onto the Yorkshire giants' shortlist as they look to make a swift appointment.

It is understood that Gerrard is open to taking over at Leeds, and he would bring club legend Gary McAllister with him as an assistant.

The 43-year-old is holding talks with the Whites' hierarchy ahead of potentially moving into the dugout, although discussions are also underway with Leicester City.

Gerrard has been out of work since he was sacked by Aston Villa, following an 11-month spell at the helm, last October.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Gerrard?

Taylor believes sections of the Leeds fanbase will be disappointed if Gerrard is appointed as their new boss as they seek a route back into the Premier League after suffering relegation.

But the journalist feels the former England international's record at Rangers shows he could be a success at Elland Road.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I do think Gerrard would be a decent fit. I know that might not be popular among some supporters because of what happened at Villa, but I think it's a different kind of job now. It's a project and something to build.

"I know that was the case at Villa, but their squad was so strong that it's not entirely surprising where they ended up finishing, although I know Unai Emery has done a great job.

"When Gerrard went to Rangers, he built, reasonably, from scratch. I think that's the sort of environment he would be walking into at Leeds as well, so I quite like those appointments.

"I think Ruben Selles would be a good option as well, but I've not seen any kind of links to Leeds."

Would Gerrard be a good appointment?

Gerrard's reign at Aston Villa was not particularly successful as, according to Transfermarkt, he led the Midlands outfit to more defeats than victories.

The Liverpool legend was given more than £60million to spend during the transfer window last summer, but he was axed and replaced by Emery, who went on to guide the Villans to Europa Conference League qualification.

Although that would suggest Gerrard may not be the right option, he has already tasted glory during the early stages of his managerial career as he won the Scottish Premiership title while at Rangers.

The Gers triumphed 124 times under his tutelage, while they were only consigned to 27 losses during a 192-match stint, so he is an option who should be seriously considered by Leeds.