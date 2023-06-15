Leeds United will have a 'very realistic chance' of bouncing straight back into the Premier League if 'serious candidate' Daniel Farke is handed the managerial reins at Elland Road, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

After 49ers Enterprises reached an agreement to complete a takeover of the Whites last week, the hierarchy have turned their attentions towards making an appointment in the dugout.

Leeds manager news - Daniel Farke

According to The Guardian, Farke is on a shortlist which also includes Scott Parker and Carlos Corberan as Leeds look to hire their next head coach.

The report suggests the 46-year-old is a firm candidate to take charge of the Whites, who are expecting to conclude their hunt for Sam Allardyce's replacement next week.

Farke is currently on the lookout for his next challenge after being sacked by Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach earlier this month.

It is understood that the German impressed during initial discussions with the Leeds hierarchy, but he has also been involved in talks with Celtic over the possibility of succeeding Ange Postecoglou at the Scottish Premiership champions' helm.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Leeds' links to Farke are starting to 'have a bit more prominence'.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Farke?

Jacobs understands that 49ers Enterprises are continuing to scour the market for managerial candidates before making a final decision on who they want to appoint.

However, the journalist believes Farke has emerged as a serious contender for the job and is capable of guiding Leeds to Championship promotion.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs said: "I think that we have to be cautious about the amount of names that are being linked with Leeds United, at this point, because the new owners have explored and will continue to explore more than one candidate.

"But there is certainly a growing feeling that Daniel Farke could be a serious candidate for Leeds United.

"I think that he would be a very smart appointment in many ways, and somebody that would stand a very realistic chance of getting them straight back up into the Premier League. Daniel Farke is growing momentum and could be a strong fit."

Would Farke be a good appointment for Leeds?

Handing Farke the job would result in 49ers Enterprises taking advantage of the tried and tested method as, according to Transfermarkt, he won the Championship title on two occasions during his Norwich City reign.

With that being the case, it comes as little surprise that he has a superb record in the second tier of English football, having guided the Canaries to 71 wins from 138 matches.

Although Farke was nowhere near as successful in the Premier League, collecting maximum points only six times in 49 fixtures, Leeds need to focus on the here and now.

The Whites are looking to appoint Stuart Webber, who worked with Farke at Norwich, as their new sporting director.

The 39-year-old is on his way out of Carrow Road, after resigning in March, and sealing an Elland Road reunion could be a smart move by 49ers Enterprises.