Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams won't be one of the first players to leave Elland Road this summer if the Yorkshire club go down, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While Jacobs has suggested that offers would be considered for him, he thinks the American may relish playing in the Championship and could thrive there.

Leeds transfer news — Tyler Adams

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he can't see how Leeds would be able to keep hold of Adams if they suffer relegation this season.

Dropping back down to the Championship looks a real possibility for the Whites, who currently find themselves in the relegation zone.

Ultimately, the season hasn't gone the way Adams would've been hoping for when he arrived at the club last summer.

The 24-year-old joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in a £20m deal, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Tyler Adams and Leeds?

Jacobs says Leeds will be reluctant to let Adams go at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I would expect any relegation for Leeds to impact [Weston] McKennie a little bit more than Adams because the latter is locked in at Leeds, and I think Adams would perhaps relish the Championship and thrive in the Championship. He's a leader, he's a battler and Leeds won't want to let him go.

"Obviously, the player perspective and offers will always be a factor in all of this, but I don't see Adams as being first one out the door or anything like that, quite the opposite. I think that Leeds would see him as highly valuable in the Championship."

Will Leeds be able to keep hold of Adams?

Honestly, if they do go on to get relegated, it'd be a bit of a surprise. He's looked really good in his first season in England, so it wouldn't be a shock to see Premier League clubs make a move for him.

The USA international is actually Leeds' highest-rated player on WhoScored and has an average of 3.7 tackles per game. No one currently in Sam Allardyce's squad has done better in that area.

Ultimately, for top-flight clubs looking for a defensive midfielder this summer, Adams could be a great option for them. And with Leeds possibly heading for the Championship, the former Leipzig man may end up being a very attainable player.